Celebrating Caribbean Pride: U.S. Virgin Islands Leads With Impact At CTO Week In New York City

ST. THOMAS, U.S. Virgin Islands, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism, led by Commissioner Joseph Boschulte, proudly celebrated a successful week of collaboration, connection, and cultural showcase during the Caribbean Tourism Organization's (CTO) annual Caribbean Week in New York City.

Commissioner Boschulte joins Caribbean tourism leaders for a panel moderated by NBC's Peter Greenberg, spotlighting regional trends and opportunities.

Deputy Commissioner RoseAnne Farrington shares a moment with a Moko Jumbie during Caribbean Week in New York City.

Commissioners from across the region gather during Caribbean Week in New York City to celebrate unity and collaboration in Caribbean tourism.

U.S. Virgin Islands Commissioner of Tourism Joseph Boschulte and Jamaica's Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, during Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO) events in New York City.

Moments from CTO-led programming as part of Caribbean Week in New York City.

The week of celebrations kicked off with a high-energy cultural activation at Citi Field during the New York Mets game, where the U.S. Virgin Islands brought vibrant island spirit to a sold-out crowd of 43,224 fans . Cultural dancers and Moko Jumbies lit up the stadium concourse, delighting attendees with the sights and sounds of the territory. The performance energized the fans and gave thousands of New Yorkers a taste of the USVI's rich cultural heritage, setting the tone for a dynamic Caribbean Week ahead.

Held in the heart of Times Square, the four-day Caribbean Week event featured a series of CTO organizational meetings and insight-driven panels highlighting voices from across the Caribbean and the global tourism industry. Commissioner Boschulte helped kick off the week with a powerful welcome address, encouraging deeper regional collaboration and reinforcing the collective economic impact of Caribbean tourism.

Following his remarks, Commissioner Boschulte participated in the "Around the Caribbean in 60 Minutes" panel, joining tourism leaders from St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dominica, Grenada, and St. Martin. The panel was moderated by Emmy Award–winning travel journalist Peter Greenberg and focused on regional trends, opportunities, and the shared vision for a stronger Caribbean.

"Each year, the team at CTO curates a meaningful event that brings together the Caribbean's top leaders and changemakers," said Commissioner Boschulte. "As a proud member of the CTO, the U.S. Virgin Islands remains committed to deepening cross-regional partnerships that not only enhance our tourism sector but also contribute to the long-term growth of our local economy."

On Tuesday, the U.S. Virgin Islands hosted and sponsored the Jean Holder Memorial Scholarship Luncheon , benefitting the CTO Foundation. Deputy Commissioner RoseAnne Farrington, a member of the foundation's board, delivered a warm welcome address, followed by Commissioner Boschulte's remarks on the importance of investing in the next generation of tourism professionals and regional leaders. Special guests included St. Thomas native Pastor Gilford Montrose , faith advisor to the Mayor of New York City, and iHeart Radio's DJ Whutever , whose roots trace back to both St. Thomas and St. John-underscoring the deep cultural connections between the U.S. Virgin Islands and New York City. The Tri-State area remains the U.S. Virgin Islands' largest source market, making Caribbean Week an essential opportunity to connect directly with travelers, media, and stakeholders from the region.

Beyond the official CTO events, the Department of Tourism also sponsored the annual AFAR Happy Hour , hosted by AFAR Media CEO Greg Sullivan and Caribbean Ambassador Barry Brown. Guests were welcomed by USVI cultural dancers and Moko Jumbies before enjoying signature cocktails sponsored by Mutiny Island Vodka in a vibrant, invite-only celebration of Caribbean culture.

To cap off the week, the U.S. Virgin Islands delegation brought the spirit of Carnival to Times Square during the first-ever CTO Caribbean Cultural Showcase . Cultural dancers and Moko Jumbies delighted crowds with an electrifying pop-up performance at the Crossroads of the World, captivating tourists and locals alike.

The U.S. Virgin Islands Department of Tourism remains focused on strengthening regional ties, reflected in the expansion of inter-Caribbean airlift, including recently added routes to St. Kitts and Nevis, Anguilla, Dominican Republic and Saint Barthélemy .

For more photos from Caribbean Week, click here .

For more information about the U.S. Virgin Islands, please visit .

About the U.S. Virgin Islands

About 40 miles east of Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands comprise a United States territory located in the northeastern Caribbean Sea. The three islands are St. Croix, St. John, and St. Thomas, where the capital of Charlotte Amalie is located. Perfect for leisure or business travel, the U.S. Virgin Islands features breathtaking, world-renowned beaches, an international marine industry, European architecture, and a burgeoning restaurant industry. No passports are required from U.S. citizens traveling from the U.S. mainland or Puerto Rico. Entry requirements for non-U.S. citizens are equivalent to entering the United States from any international country. Upon departure, a passport is required for non-U.S. citizens. For more information about the United States Virgin Islands, go to , follow us on Instagram (@visitusvi) and Twitter (@usvitourism), and become a fan on Facebook ( ). ).

