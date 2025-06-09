ONE Gas To Participate In American Gas Association And Jefferies Europe Mini-Forum

TULSA, Okla., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS ) today announced it will participate in the American Gas Association and Jefferies Europe Mini-Forum, June 16-17, 2025, in London and Zurich.

Robert S. McAnnally, president and chief executive officer, and Christopher Sighinolfi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will be conducting a series of meetings with members of the investment community.

The materials utilized at the conference are accessible on the ONE Gas website, .

ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE: OGS ) is a 100-percent regulated natural gas utility, and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "OGS." ONE Gas is included in the S&P MidCap 400 Index and is one of the largest natural gas utilities in the United States.

Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, ONE Gas provides a reliable and affordable energy choice to more than 2.3 million customers in Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Its divisions include Kansas Gas Service, the largest natural gas distributor in Kansas; Oklahoma Natural Gas, the largest in Oklahoma; and Texas Gas Service, the third largest in Texas, in terms of customers.

