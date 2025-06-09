Briggs Industrial Solutions Opens Dedicated Truck & Rail Branch In Irving, Texas

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irving, TX, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Briggs Industrial Solutions (BIS) is pleased to announce the opening of our newest Briggs Truck & Trail branch in Irving today. This new facility, located just down the highway from our Dallas Briggs Equipment branch, boasts 23,490 square feet of office and shop space, featuring a roomy lobby, expansive shop space, and room for growth. Located on Loop 12 in Irving, this branch is conveniently located in the central Dallas-Fort Worth area.

At this facility, Briggs Truck & Trail will offer a comprehensive range of services, specializing in servicing Ottawa and Trackmobile products, and expanding into Class 8 truck and trailer services. Currently, we have 17 technicians working out of this branch, with plans to grow both in-shop and mobile diesel service teams, providing our customers with flexibility and convenience. Additionally, we have a fully staffed parts department and rental fleet of Trailer Spotters to meet market demands and keep fleets moving.

Elevating our Truck & Rail business to a stand-alone location allows Briggs to deliver faster turnaround, deeper technical specialization, and tailored inventory for customers in DFW's high-velocity freight corridors. The Irving location provides immediate access to intermodal yards, distribution centers, and major highways, streamlining support for regional and national fleets.

“Establishing a dedicated Truck & Rail branch in Irving allows us to concentrate 100 percent on the equipment that keeps yards, terminals, and over-the-road fleets moving,” said Courtney Harvey, Chief Operating Officer, Heavy Line.“With our purpose-built facility and an expanding team of Cummins-certified technicians, we're proud of how Briggs has grown-and even prouder that this move sharpens our focus on serving customers first.”

For more information or to schedule a visit, visit our website at briggsequipment.us.

