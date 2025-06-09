Prospect Capital Announces Special Meeting Update

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”, "Company",“our”, or“we”) today announced that it held its special meeting of stockholders (the“Special Meeting”) on June 9, 2025. The proposals that were considered at the Special Meeting are described in detail in the Company's definitive proxy statement for the Special Meeting as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 11, 2025 (the“Proxy”). As of March 11, 2025, there were 445,761,031 shares of the Company's common stock outstanding, 27,533,233 shares of the Company's 5.50% Series A1 Preferred Stock outstanding (the“Series A1 Preferred Stock”), 163,000 shares of the Company's 5.50% Series A2 Preferred Stock outstanding (the“Series A2 Preferred Stock”), 5,251,157 shares of the Company's 5.35% Series A Fixed Rate Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock outstanding (the“5.35% Series A Preferred Stock”), 1,228,739 shares of the Company's 5.50% Series M1 Preferred Stock outstanding (the“Series M1 Preferred Stock”), 24,308,542 shares of the Company's 6.50% Series A3 Preferred Stock outstanding (the“Series A3 Preferred Stock”), 2,368,524 shares of the Company's 6.50% Series M3 Preferred Stock outstanding (the“Series M3 Preferred Stock”), 6,986,390 shares of the Company's Floating Rate Series A4 Preferred Stock outstanding (the“Series A4 Preferred Stock”), 2,230,832 shares of the Company's Floating Rate Series M4 Preferred Stock outstanding (the“Series M4 Preferred Stock”), 733,081 shares of the Company's 7.50% Series A5 Preferred Stock outstanding (the“Series A5 Preferred Stock”) and 117,589 shares of the Company's 7.50% Series M5 Preferred Stock outstanding (the“Series M5 Preferred Stock”). Each share of common or preferred stock has one vote. To afford additional time to solicit stockholder votes for the proposal found in the Proxy, the Special Meeting has been adjourned until June 17, 2025, at 3:00 p.m., Eastern Time, at .

About Prospect Capital Corporation

Prospect ( ) is a business development company lending to and investing in private businesses. Prospect's investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

Prospect has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Prospect has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.

For additional information, contact:

Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer

...

Telephone (212) 448-0702