Sana Biotechnology Announces Invited Oral Presentation At The 85Th Annual American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Presentation to highlight updated six-month clinical results of a hypoimmune-modified primary pancreatic islet cell therapy for patients with type 1 diabetes SEATTLE, June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on changing the possible for patients through engineered cells, today announced an upcoming podium presentation highlighting ongoing clinical data from the investigator-sponsored, first-in-human study transplanting UP421, an allogeneic primary islet cell therapy engineered with Sana's hypoimmune (HIP) technology, into a patient with type 1 diabetes without the use of any immunosuppression. The presentation will be held during a joint American Diabetes Association (ADA)/International Pancreas & Islet Transplant Association (IPITA) symposium at the 85th Annual ADA Scientific Sessions taking place June 20-23, 2025 in Chicago, IL. Presentation details:

Symposium Title: Joint ADA/IPITA Symposium: Outpacing the Immune System-Sprinting Towards Immune Protection for Cell Replacement Therapy Presentation Title: Hypoimmune Pancreatic Islet Transplantation in Adult Subjects with Type 1 Diabetes Presentation Date: Monday, June 23, 2025 Presentation Time: 9:00 – 9:20 a.m. CT Location: W192 A-C

About Sana

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are a passionate group of people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, WA, Cambridge, MA, South San Francisco, CA and Bothell, WA.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (the“Company,”“we,”“us,” or“our”) within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including those related to the company's vision and expectations regarding participation in and the presentation at the 85th Annual American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions, including the content of such presentation. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, among others, statements regarding the Company's strategy, expectations, cash runway and future financial condition, future operations, and prospects, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as“aim,”“anticipate,”“assume,”“believe,”“contemplate,”“continue,”“could,”“design,”“due,”“estimate,”“expect,”“goal,”“intend,”“may,”“objective,”“plan,”“positioned,”“potential,”“predict,”“seek,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would,” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to vary materially, including, among others, the risks inherent in drug development such as those associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of the Company's current and future research and development programs, preclinical and clinical trials, as well as economic, market, and social disruptions. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect the Company's actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission reports, including but not limited to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q dated May 8, 2025. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

