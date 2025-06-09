Italian Designer Consuelo.D In Talks With U.S. Distributors To Introduce Handcrafted Luxury Sneakers To The U.S.

Handcrafted Italian Luxury Sneakers by Consuelo.D – Premium Leather, Sacchetto Construction, Custom Fi

VERONA, ITALY, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Italian fashion designer Consuelo.D has officially begun discussions with U.S. distributors to bring her signature handcrafted luxury sneaker line to the American marketplace. Known for fusing time-honored Italian shoemaking techniques with contemporary design, each pair is meticulously crafted by Consuelo and her team of skilled artisans in Verona.

Rooted in the artistic spirit of her hometown, Consuelo.D's collections are a reflection of Italian heritage, elegant innovation, and uncompromising attention to detail. Her sneakers are made exclusively with hand-selected, premium Italian leather-inspected and approved by the designer herself.

A defining feature of the collection is the use of the Sacchetto-Construction Method, also known as the Bologna Method-a revered Italian shoemaking technique that enhances comfort and flexibility. In this process, the inner lining is stitched into a leather sock-like pouch ("sacchetto") that wraps around the foot and is directly attached to the sole without a rigid midsole. The result is a lightweight, highly flexible sneaker that fits like a second skin, delivering a slipper-like feel from the first wear.

Consuelo.D also holds a patent for her original tongue design, created to improve fit, adaptability, and all-day comfort-further distinguishing her sneakers in the luxury footwear market.

Key features of the Consuelo.D collection include:

Handcrafted production in Italy using the Sacchetto-Construction Method

Premium, full-grain Italian leather, personally sourced by the designer

Custom-tailoring options for individual foot shape and personal style

Removable internal insole for daily support and comfort

Unique patented tongue design for enhanced flexibility and fit

Every pair of Consuelo.D sneakers is a bold statement of personal identity-blending Italian craftsmanship with modern individuality.

Consuelo.D stated:

“We don't make things as they are-we make them as we are.”

As negotiations continue, the brand looks forward to introducing American consumers to its signature combination of tradition, comfort, and design.

