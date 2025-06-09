Elizabeth Loboa Named Provost At The University Of Denver

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Elizabeth boasts numerous successes in fostering an interdisciplinary education and research environment, and her guiding philosophy centers on student success, learning, and career outcomes," says DU Chancellor Jeremy Haefner . "Her background, values, expertise, and clear vision for the future of higher education make Elizabeth the perfect candidate for the role of DU's chief academic officer."

Prior to DU, Loboa served for five years as the provost and senior vice president for academic affairs at Southern Methodist University (SMU). In addition to leading the university toward earning the R1 Carnegie Classification, she also worked alongside her colleagues to see a 56% increase in student applications. Under Loboa's leadership, SMU developed several programs aimed at providing faculty opportunities to develop skills and pursue leadership roles. Her efforts were guided by a commitment to the students, working closely with deans and others to seek opportunities to improve the student experience.

"The work DU is engaged in now to provide an exceptional and holistic education to its students is deeply inspiring and shaping the future of higher education," Loboa says. "I look forward to joining the chancellor and deans to even further strengthen DU's academic experience, attract great students and educators, support faculty development, and produce research that improves the world."

Loboa graduated from the University of California Davis with a degree in mechanical engineering. She earned her master's and doctorate from Stanford in biomechanical engineering and mechanical engineering, respectively. Prior to SMU, Loboa served as the dean and Ketcham Professor at the University of Missouri College of Engineering. She also held various professorship roles at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill and North Carolina State University.

Loboa will join DU in August. She replaces Mary Clark who is returning to full time teaching at DU.

About the University of Denver:

The University of Denver is a private university that empowers students who want to make a difference. Recognized as a top research university, DU students benefit from an experience that channels passion to serve the public good. Learn more at du or visit the University's newsroom .

SOURCE University of Denver