Sheppard Pratt Breaks Ground On New Residential Crisis Program In Howard County

BALTIMORE, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheppard Pratt celebrated the groundbreaking of its future 16-bed Residential Crisis Program on its Baltimore/Washington Campus with a ceremony on Monday, June 9. The program represents a significant step toward expanding access to high-quality mental healthcare for individuals in Howard County and surrounding areas experiencing behavioral health crises.

"This initiative is the result of a strong collaborative approach between Sheppard Pratt, state leaders, and Howard County to address an urgent need for community-based mental health services that reduce unnecessary hospitalizations and emergency department visits," said Harsh K. Trivedi, MD, MBA, president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt. "This program will support Howard County residents through their mental health crises and aims to empower individuals to seek help closer to home, ultimately fostering a stronger support network and a smoother transition back into their communities."

With a construction completion date of summer 2026, this 24/7-staffed program is designed to help individuals avoid higher levels of care such as emergency departments or inpatient units and help other county residents transition from those higher levels of care sooner than they otherwise could. It will have special expertise in serving individuals with co-occurring mental illness and substance use disorders. With proximity to Sheppard Pratt's Baltimore/Washington Campus, the program will benefit from shared staffing and smooth transitions of care.

The State of Maryland has committed $2.8 million in capital grants-$1.6 million through a legislative bond initiative and $1.2 million from a Maryland Department of Health Community Bond Grant. Howard County is providing an additional $2.25 million in capital support, underscoring the urgency and importance of this initiative.

"Behavioral health care for people who are experiencing an emergency needs to be expanded across Howard County and our region. As a community, we must continue to invest in our behavioral health infrastructure to ensure that every resident has the resources and care they need to live a healthy and supported life," said Howard County Executive Calvin Ball. "Today's groundbreaking for Shepard Pratt's new residential crisis facility is yet another bold step toward a healthier, more supportive community, and future for all. Through our investment of $2.25 million, we are ensuring that all our residents have access to strong, compassionate, and comprehensive mental health services."

The program will implement a federally endorsed, evidence-based model called Dual-Diagnosis Capability in Mental Health Treatment, one of the only residential crisis programs in the state to do so. All clinical staff will receive intensive and ongoing training through Case Western Reserve University, a national leader in behavioral health education and research.

In contrast to many existing residential crisis programs, this program will also embrace a harm-reduction treatment model. It will include psychiatrists and psychiatric nurse practitioners trained to prescribe medications for substance use disorders, including suboxone for opioid use disorder, another uncommon and much-needed feature in Maryland's mental health infrastructure.

"This project reflects what is possible when state, local, and nonprofit partners come together with a shared commitment to improving lives. Sheppard Pratt's new Residential Crisis Program is a direct investment in the well-being of our community and will provide timely, compassionate support for individuals in crisis. Sheppard Pratt is building a stronger, more responsive treatment option in Howard County utilizing the right level of care to address the community's overall health," said Senator Guy Guzzone.

"Accessible and timely care can make all the difference for people struggling with behavioral health crises. That's why I've worked to support Sheppard Pratt's efforts to expand its residential program in Maryland. This new facility in Howard County will make much needed behavioral health care more readily available for Marylanders, helping to build a healthier and safer community for all," said Senator Chris Van Hollen.

By expanding its residential crisis services, Sheppard Pratt aims to bridge gaps in the mental healthcare system, ensuring a smoother transition through the continuum of care.

About Sheppard Pratt

Sheppard Pratt is the largest private, nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, developmental disability, special education, and social services in the country. A nationwide resource, Sheppard Pratt provides services across a comprehensive continuum of care, spanning both hospital- and community-based resources. Since its founding in 1853, Sheppard Pratt has been innovating the field through research, best practice implementation, and a focus on improving the quality of mental health care on a global level. Sheppard Pratt has been consistently ranked as a top national psychiatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years.

