BGL Announces The Sale Of Rumiano Cheese To Sartori Cheese

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Established in 1919, Rumiano Cheese is a manufacturer and co-packer of premium, pasture-raised organic cheese, butter, whey protein concentrate, and edible lactose. Utilizing two separate facilities in Northern California, the company manufactures and packages branded and private label products, leveraging its network of local, multi-generational family farms. Rumiano Cheese markets and distributes its better-for-you products to national and regional grocers, as well as club stores.

Founded in 1939 and headquartered in Plymouth, Wisconsin, Sartori produces award-winning cheese for retailers, restaurants, and food manufacturers across the United States. Sartori partners with local Wisconsin dairy farms to source its milk and is best known for its signature BellaVitano® cheese, as well as its Sartori Reserve® and Sartori Classic® collections.

This strategic acquisition brings together two family-owned companies with a shared passion for crafting exceptional cheese. The combined expertise and resources will complement Sartori's existing portfolio and market reach. Rumiano is well-positioned to capitalize on strong industry tailwinds, which are driving increased consumer demand for organic cheese and other organic dairy products.

BGL's Food and Beverage investment banking team, led by BGL Managing Director Daniel Gomez , has deep sector knowledge and extensive transaction experience, representing companies across the entire food and beverage landscape. Coverage includes branded and private label products, global supply chain, contract manufacturing, processing, and distribution.

