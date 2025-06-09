Refai Builds Tools for Smarter Loan Navigation to Mortgage Brokers

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) With Refai leading the charge, Australians now have access to intelligent solutions for making better home loan decisions.

East Brisbane, QLD , June 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As interest rates fluctuate and housing affordability remains top of mind, Refai is helping Australians gain the upper hand in managing their mortgages. It is a fast-growing fintech co-founded by tech veterans Marcus Jovanovich and Michael Eastwood. The company is transforming how people and professionals approach home loan decisions With proprietary AI-powered tools and a clear mission to improve financial wellbeing.

Jovanovich and Eastwood, who bring more than 30 years of combined experience in real estate and finance, founded Refai to simplify the mortgage process for homeowners and mortgage brokers .“We built Refai to deliver actionable insights-tools that break through complexity and help people feel confident in their decisions,” says Jovanovich. The duo built a system that delivers tailored mortgage reduction strategies , helping clients make smarter decisions without the hassles of traditional refinancing.







Refai

Refai's AI engine analyzes individual mortgage balances, repayment behaviors, interest exposure, and timing in real time. This allows the platform to generate laser-focused mortgage reduction strategies that can potentially cut loan terms by up to 15 years and save users thousands in interest costs. And because it operates outside the conventional refinancing model, there's no need for heavy paperwork, long wait times, or credit checks. The experience is streamlined, data-backed, and user-first.

Beyond individual use, Refai's ecosystem serves financial professionals as well. Mortgage brokers and advisors gain instant access to tools like the Mortgage Diagnostic Tool, a fast and intuitive resource designed to assess a client's current mortgage health. In just minutes, brokers can visualize repayment progress, spot inefficiencies, and suggest better repayment pathways. with precision and transparency. The tool empowers advisors to present real solutions grounded in data, not guesswork.

For Jovanovich and Eastwood, the end goal isn't just efficiency but also empowerment. By reducing reliance on opaque and shifty lending practices and inaccessible financial jargon, the company offers a smarter way for Australians to pursue effective mortgage reduction strategies , reduce interest, and navigate turbulent housing markets with confidence.

The company, however, does not make financial guarantees. Rather, it is driven by transparency, ensuring that everything from its intuitive dashboard to its strategic insights is designed to equip users with more meaningful control over their mortgage decisions. According to the company's website, individuals and mortgage brokers alike benefit from tailored tools that eliminate guesswork, offering simplified pathways to smarter financial outcomes.







Refai

As market conditions evolve, this fintech venture positions itself not just as a platform for mortgage management, but as a strategic partner to homeowners and mortgage brokers across Australia. It actively reshapes what's possible when advanced technology meets practical, people-first financial thinking.

To learn more about Refai's solutions or explore the Mortgage Diagnostic Tool, please visit .

About Refai

Refai is an Australian financial technology company dedicated to transforming the homeownership experience through AI-powered mortgage solutions. Founded by industry veterans Marcus Jovanovich and Michael Eastwood, the company combines advanced technology with deep sector expertise to offer personalized strategies that help Australians reduce their mortgage terms and interest costs. Refai is committed to financial empowerment and innovation, ensuring homeowners have the tools and support needed to navigate their mortgage journeys confidently.

###

Media Contact

Refai

Address: PO Box 7392, East Brisbane QLD 4169

Phone: (1300) 623 590

Website:





newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com

Attachment

Refai Builds Tools for Smarter Loan Navigation to Mortgage Brokers