Go West Awarded Best Original Score At Vegas Movie Awards

Official poster for Go West, winner of Best Original Score at the 2024 Vegas Movie Awards

Main cast of Go West

Director of Go West and winner at the 2024 Vegas Movie Awards.

Gabriel Boyer's film joins the circle of international award winners thanks to its acclaimed original soundtrack.

- Gabriel BOYERBALMA, OCCITANIE, FRANCE, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Go West has achieved an impressive feat, winning the Best Original Score award at the renowned Vegas Movie AwardsTM. The feature film Go West was recognized for its outstanding and evocative original score, which plays a central role in carrying the film's unique atmosphere.With its inspiring storyline and strong visual identity, Go West is a visually-driven road movie that follows a young man and his enigmatic mentor on an epic journey towards Hollywood-a modern tale about chasing dreams, friendship, and resilience. The film captivated audiences and received well-deserved recognition at the Vegas Movie AwardsTM, a highly sought-after festival renowned for honoring the world's finest films and filmmakers.Go West was directed by Gabriel Boyer. This award-winning production now joins a prestigious group of past Vegas Movie AwardsTM winners, including accomplished filmmakers from over 80 countries, Academy Awardwinners, Emmywinners, Golden Globewinners, and BAFTAwinners.As a member of the Film Festival Alliance, the Vegas Movie AwardsTM is committed to providing filmmakers with educational opportunities and support to further their careers and personal growth. As a VMA Alumni, Go West will have access to these valuable resources all year round.Gabriel Boyer shared this statement after the win:“It's a true honor to receive this award in Las Vegas. The original score is the soul of Go West, carrying both the emotion and energy of our journey. I am grateful to the festival for highlighting the music, and to the whole team for their passion and dedication.”See the trailer for Go West at , and for more information, visit .Submit your film to the Vegas Movie AwardsTM and join the ranks of visionary filmmakers from around the world at

