From Concord to Manchester, Globe Green is seeing growing demand for low-maintenance landscaping as homeowners look for practical, eco-friendly curb appeal.

- Globe GreenCONCORD, NH, UNITED STATES, June 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lawns are shrinking-and so are weekend landscaping chores. From Concord to Manchester, homeowners across Southern New Hampshire are trading in traditional turf for sustainable, low-maintenance front yards. Leading the charge is Globe Green, a Concord-based landscaping company seeing a noticeable shift in how locals approach curb appeal."More homeowners are asking, 'How can we make this look great without spending every Saturday on it?'” said a representative from Globe Green.“It's no longer just about lawn size or plant variety-it's about creating smart, resilient landscapes that match people's real lives.”The low-maintenance landscaping trend includes a variety of elements: native plants that thrive without constant watering, mulch and stone ground cover to reduce weeding, and professionally planned layouts that minimize upkeep while maximizing visual impact. Globe Green's team has seen a rise in requests for mulch-heavy beds, hardy shrubs, and softscaping designs that strike a balance between beauty and practicality.Globe Green offers tailored solutions for homeowners looking to update their front yards without increasing the workload. Their services span from sod installation and tree planting to complete design transformations , with a growing emphasis on sustainable practices that reduce environmental impact.This spring and summer, the company expects continued interest in alternative front yard designs that cut down on water use, mowing time, and stress-without compromising curb appeal.For more information about Globe Green LLC and their landscaping services in Southern New Hampshire , visit their website or contact their office directly.About Globe GreenFounded in 2017 in Concord, NH, Globe Green specializes in thoughtful, low-maintenance landscaping solutions tailored to New Hampshire's unique climate. Serving homeowners across Southern New Hampshire, their highly qualified team combines smart design and eco-friendly practices to help homeowners enjoy beautiful yards with less effort.

