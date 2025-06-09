Leader In Fields Of Archaeology And Anthropology Named To Chronicle Heritage Board

PHOENIX, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Elizabeth Perry, a renowned anthropologist and President and CEO of Crow Canyon Archaeological Center in Cortez, Colorado, has been named to the Board of Directors at Chronicle Heritage.

Crow Canyon is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that empowers present and future generations by making the human past accessible and relevant through archaeological research, experiential education, and American Indian knowledge. The center is located on a 170-acre campus in southwestern Colorado.

Dr. Perry is a seasoned business executive and professional archaeologist, and is an innovative leader of successful companies and non‐profit organizations with social/cultural and educational/research missions. In her career, Dr. Perry has led environmental and cultural resources management initiatives and major projects, is skilled in lands, natural resources and technology investment and development, and is effective at collaboration and consultation among corporations, government agencies, and Native American and Alaska Native communities.

As President and CEO of Crow Canyon, Perry reports to the nonprofit's Board of Trustees and is accountable to thousands of stakeholders. She was recruited to Crow Canyon in 2018 to design and implement an organizational turnaround, which resulted in the elimination of debt and significant growth of financial reserves, enabling the organization to focus on mission-driven programs.

Prior to Crow Canyon, Perry was the CEO of Koniag Inc., an Alaska Native corporation with over 700 employees nationwide and nearly 4,000 predominantly Alaska Native shareholders. She led Koniag's approximately $270 million parent company with full profit and loss responsibility and accountability for the creation and implementation of strategic business plans across Koniag's subsidiary companies and nonprofit affiliates. Perry's responsibilities included the preservation and management of assets in lands, natural resources, real estate, and securities, and investing for the greatest economic and cultural impact. She grew business sectors including cultural and environmental resources management, energy and water resources, technology, government contracting, real estate, securities, and natural resources development.

Before Koniag, Perry was an executive and professional archaeologist at SWCA Environmental Consultants, leading operations in the company's Pacific West region.

Perry has a Ph.D. in Anthropology from the University of Arizona and has led numerous research projects and produced peer-reviewed publications. She is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Fort Lewis College Foundation and the PaleoWest Foundation.

About Chronicle Heritage

Chronicle Heritage is a global cultural and heritage resource management consultancy committed to the possibilities in a prosperous balance between the needs of the future and the uses of the past. Throughout our history we have worked for clients in both the public and private sectors, guiding one successful project after another through the complex regulations that govern the management of prehistoric, historic, architectural, ethnographic, archaeological, and paleontological resources. Along the way, we have earned an industry-wide reputation for creativity, innovation, and leadership.

SOURCE Chronicle Heritage

