CONSERVANCY FOR CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK ANNOUNCES GREG PECKHAM AS NEXT PRESIDENT AND CEO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Peckham has dedicated his career to developing and implementing initiatives that improve social, economic, and environmental conditions in diverse communities. Most recently, he served as the Executive Director of LAND studio in Cleveland, Ohio, where he managed a talented team that consistently delivered successful programs and projects designed to elevate the quality of life for local residents. Under his leadership, LAND studio played a central role in major civic projects such as the upcoming transformation of Irishtown Bend, a new 25-acre greenspace reclamation project along the Cuyahoga River.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the new role, Peckham stated, "I am deeply inspired by the Conservancy's commitment to preserving the natural beauty of Cuyahoga Valley National Park (CVNP) while improving the quality of life for surrounding communities. I am thrilled to join the Conservancy and build on the remarkable legacy of Deb Yandala. The opportunity to help lead this vital organization into its next chapter of growth and impact is a tremendous honor."

Peckham's extensive experience includes building strong partnerships with community leaders, governmental agencies, and funders to drive positive change and tangible results. He has a proven track record in strategic planning, organizational change, fundraising, and community engagement. His collaborative approach and commitment to fostering an environment where all perspectives are valued have been key to his success.

"Greg's passion for environmental stewardship and community development aligns perfectly with our mission," said Karyn Sullivan, Conservancy board chair. "We are confident his leadership will bring transformative growth and further strengthen our connection to the park and its visitors."

The LAND studio Board of Directors will begin a national search for a successor immediately and will appoint a transition committee to oversee the process. An interim leader will be selected in the coming weeks to ensure continuity.

"Greg has been a transformative leader for LAND studio," said Colette Jones, chair of the LAND studio Board. "His vision, collaborative spirit, and deep commitment to public space and community development have elevated the organization's impact across Cleveland and beyond. Greg has helped position LAND studio for continued success. We are grateful for his leadership and the strong foundation he leaves behind."

Peckham holds a Master of Nonprofit Management from Case Western Reserve University's Weatherhead School of Management and a Bachelor of Arts from The Ohio State University. He has been recognized for his contributions to the field, including leading the creation of the Cleveland Parks & Greenspace Coalition and serving as a faculty member for the Neighborhood Leadership Development Program.

About Conservancy for CVNP

The Conservancy is the official nonprofit partner and friends group of CVNP. As one of the largest and most effective national park partners in the country, the Conservancy is a recognized leader in advancing the mission of CVNP through innovation, collaboration, and community engagement.

With a mission to enrich people's lives and enhance our region by inspiring use, preservation and support of CVNP, the Conservancy offers a wide range of cultural and educational programs. It co-manages the park's volunteer program, operates retail spaces, and provides distinctive venues for weddings, meetings, and special events-all in service of connecting people to nature and Ohio's national park. Learn more at .

SOURCE Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park