Local Labor Leaders Urge Crawford County Commissioners To Reconsider Wombat Solar Decision

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Wombat Solar represents a major commitment to Crawford County's working families, and we are proud to partner with the other leading trade associations through a three-trade agreement to bring good-paying union jobs to this community," said Brian McPeek, business manager of International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 688. "Wombat Solar's development will allow our workers to stay in their community and raise their families here instead of having to leave for opportunities elsewhere. It's frustrating to see politicians trying to take this away from us."

Wombat Solar has signed the Ohio Three Trades Solar Agreement, which unites the IBEW, the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE), and the Laborers International Union of North America (LiUNA). This agreement sets industry standards for renewable energy projects, prioritizing safety, community benefits, and fair wages for workers.

"We're not giving up. This decision makes it harder for Wombat to succeed, but it doesn't stop our support. We'll keep fighting for this project and others like it, because they give our community a better chance at building long-term stability for our members and their families," said Kip Siesel, business representative for IUOE Local 18. "Our message to local leaders is simple: make it easier, not harder, for working people to thrive."

Opportunities from this development are already being demonstrated through preliminary development jobs and donations to area schools and programs. If completed, Wombat Solar would generate millions of dollars annually in tax revenue, easily becoming the largest taxpayer in the county.

"Wombat Solar gives us a chance to build the kind of future that lets our community stay strong and self-reliant. It means our members can earn a good living without leaving town. And it means our kids can look ahead and actually see a life for themselves right here," says Jeff Sellers, business manager of LiUNA Local 1216. " That's the kind of future we believe in, where we keep what we love about Crawford County and build it together."

SOURCE Ohio LECET