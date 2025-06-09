Minister Lamola Attends The Forum On China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Ministerial Coordinator's Meeting, In Changsha, People's Republic Of China, From 10 To 12 June 2025

MENAFN - African Press Organization) PRETORIA, South Africa, June 9, 2025/APO Group/ --

Minister Ronald Lamola has undertaken an Official Visit to Changsha, Hunan Province, to attend the Ministerial Coordination Meeting of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss implementation of the outcomes of the 2024 FOCAC Summit which was held in Beijing on 5 and 6 September 2024. The FOCAC 2025–2027 Action Plan it includes cooperation in ten partnership areas including trade prosperity, industrial chain cooperation, connectivity and development cooperation.

This significant gathering coincides with the commemoration of FOCAC's 25th anniversary, underscoring the enduring partnership between Africa and China.

Minster Lamola, said“Our participation reflects our strategic priority to strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations within this important framework.”

The Ministerial Meeting will be immediately followed by the Fourth China-Africa Economic and Trade Expo (CAETE), from 12 to 15 June 2025, where further avenues for economic collaboration and mutual prosperity will be advanced. Twenty South African companies will exhibit their products and engage with Chinese investors with a view to opening further avenues for the export of South African products to China.

