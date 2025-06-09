403
Israeli Forces Seize Gaza Aid Ship, Detain Greta Thunberg And Crew
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) On June 9, 2025, Israeli naval forces intercepted the British-flagged aid ship Madleen in international waters as it approached Gaza.
The Freedom Flotilla Coalition, which organized the mission, reported that the crew included Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, French parliamentarian Rima Hassan, and ten others. The ship carried a small but symbolic cargo of baby formula, food, and medical supplies.
Official Israeli sources confirmed they boarded the vessel at sea, detained all activists, and redirected the ship to Israel. Israel's Foreign Ministry stated that the passengers would be repatriated and the aid would reach Gaza through established channels.
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said he ordered the military to prevent the Madleen from reaching Gaza, citing security concerns and calling the mission a publicity stunt.
The activists and their supporters argued that the interception happened in international waters and violated maritime law. They claimed the mission aimed to protest the blockade and highlight the severe humanitarian crisis in Gaza.
Over two million people there face food shortages and rising malnutrition. United Nations officials have repeatedly warned that Israel's blockade, tightened since March, has pushed Gaza toward famine and devastated basic services.
International reaction followed swiftly. France, Spain, Turkey, and Iran condemned the seizure, with some officials labeling it a violation of international law.
The United Nations ' special rapporteur on Palestine called for the immediate release of the activists and the continuation of humanitarian missions to Gaza.
From a mercantile perspective, the blockade severely restricts Gaza's access to goods, crippling local markets and increasing dependence on external aid.
The interception of the Madleen underscores the ongoing struggle over humanitarian access, maritime rights, and the economic isolation of Gaza.
