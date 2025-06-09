403
China Seeks Closer Cooperation With Mexico In Trade And Investment
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China is ready to elevate its strategic partnership with Mexico, according to Tang Lingyun, deputy director-general for Latin America and the Caribbean at China's Foreign Ministry, who spoke at a recent press conference.
Official sources confirm that since the two countries signed a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2013, their diplomatic and economic ties have grown stronger.
Trade between China and Mexico reached $104 billion in 2023. China mainly exported electronics, machinery, and vehicles to Mexico. Mexico exported $15 billion in goods to China, mostly copper ore, integrated circuits, and precious metal ore.
In the last five years, Chinese exports to Mexico grew by 6.25 percent annually, while Mexican exports to China increased by 4.97 percent each year. These numbers come from official trade data and show a clear rise in economic activity.
Chinese investment in Mexico has also increased. Official Mexican data shows direct Chinese investment surpassed $2.7 billion by the end of 2024. Some independent research suggests the real total could be closer to $15 billion when including indirect investments.
China's Infrastructure Drive in Mexico
Chinese companies have taken part in major infrastructure projects, such as the Maya Train and the modernization of Mexico City's Metro Line 1. These projects show China 's focus on sectors important to Mexico's growth.
China's Belt and Road Initiative has backed over 200 infrastructure projects in Latin America, offering an alternative to traditional Western financing. If Mexico deepens its involvement with this initiative, bilateral cooperation could grow further.
For both countries, the relationship is about business: China wants steady access to raw materials and new markets, while Mexico seeks to diversify its trade partners and attract investment in manufacturing and infrastructure.
This partnership matters because it changes supply chains, investment flows, and the balance of economic power in the Americas. The facts show a practical relationship based on shared economic interests, not ideology.
