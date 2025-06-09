5 Potential Destinations For Jack Grealish After Likely Man City Exit

Jack Grealish is expected to leave Manchester City this summer. Here are five realistic landing spots for the England international, with finances and ambition driving the decision.

Newcastle appear to tick most of the boxes for Grealish. They can offer Champions League football and have the financial muscle to support a deal, though not without some compromise. A wage cut would still be required, and PSR constraints mean the fee would need to be manageable. But if terms are agreed, this could be a logical step for both parties.

Spurs have been linked with Grealish for several windows. Playing under a new manager, with European football secured, could offer the challenge he wants. However, Spurs' heavy unpaid transfer fee obligations, over £330m, with large sums due soon may impact their spending ability. A move remains possible, but only with careful financial maneuvering.

If Grealish is open to a move abroad, AC Milan and Napoli offer top-tier European football and high-profile exposure. Napoli are also expected to bring in his former City teammate Kevin De Bruyne. Still, both clubs would struggle to meet his £300,000-per-week wages. A compromise on salary or a City-subsidised loan would be essential for either move to happen.

Though not Grealish's preference, a loan might end up being the only viable solution this summer. Clubs such as Villa, Spurs, or Dortmund could be interested if City cover part of his wages or accept a strong loan fee. This isn't ideal for Grealish or City, but with limited buyers in the permanent market, it may be the most realistic path forward.

If wages are the priority, Saudi Arabia is the obvious destination. Few other markets can match or exceed his current earnings. But such a move could be viewed as a step down in competitive terms and may affect his international prospects. That said, Ivan Toney's recent England recall from Al-Ahli proves it's not necessarily a closed door.