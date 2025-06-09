ENG Vs IND: Ex-England Skipper Makes MASSIVE Statement On Shubman Gill As India's Test Captain

Former England captain Michael Vaughan shared his opinion about Shubman Gill getting India's Test captaincy ahead of the England Test series, starting on June 20. Gill was appointed as the Test captain of Team India after his predecessor, Rohit Sharma, called it quits from the longest format of the game following captaincy removal ahead of the England Test tour.

Shubman Gill emerged as the contender and was leading the Test captaincy race, despite Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul, and Rishabh Pant being in contention. At the press conference by the BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirmed that Gill would take over Test captaincy, with Rishabh Pant named vice-captain, while announcing a 16-member squad for the five-match Test series against England.

Shubman Gill will be India's 37th Test captain when he leads the team in the first match of the five-match series at Headingly on June 20.

Vaughan calls Gill taking over Test captaincy a 'bold move'

Speaking on Sony Sports ahead of India's Test series against England, Michael Vaughan called Shubman Gill taking over India's Test reins as a captain a 'bold move', adding that he has a lot to prove despite his temperament in high-pressure situations.

“Shubman Gill is officially the new face of Indian Test cricket, stepping up as captain for the England series. It's a bold move, trusting a young leader with a new-look team after the retirements of giants like Rohit and Kohli.” Ex-England skipper said.

“Gill has a lot to prove, especially away from home, but he has shown he has the temperament for big moments," he added.

Shubman Gill has a decent Test record away from home, amassing 649 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 29.50 in 24 innings. However, the 25-year-old does not have impressive Test numbers in England, scoring 88 runs at an average of 14.66 in six innings.

The upcoming Test series against England will be crucial for Shubman Gill, not only to prove his leadership abilities as India aim for their first red-ball series win in England since 2007, but also to establish his credentials as a reliable top-order batter in challenging overseas conditions

Vaughan on the young India Test squad

Speaking on the potential of the India Test squad, Michael Vaughan thinks that the England tour might mark the emergence of a new era, adding that he would not be surprised if youngsters in the team rise to the occasion.

“With Rishabh Pant as his deputy and a squad eager to make their mark, this England tour could be the start of something special for India's next generation. Don't be surprised if these youngsters rise to the occasion." Vaughan added.

The upcoming Test series will be the beginning of the transition phase after the retirements of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Ravichandran Ashwin. Rohit and Kohli retired from their Test careers before the squad announcement for the England tour, while Ashwin pulled the curtains on his international career in the middle of the Border-Gavaskar after the Gabba Test ended in a draw.

Sai Sudharsan, Karun Nair, Shardul Thakur, Abhimanyu Easwaran, and Arshdeep Singh were added to the India squad