Leddartech Stock Jumps As Company Announces Amended Loan Terms: Retail Stays On The Sidelines

Shares of software company LeddarTech Holdings Inc. (LDTC) jumped over 7% on Monday morning after the company said it has secured financial accommodations to support its operations and strategic initiatives.

These agreements involve major stakeholders, including Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec and FS Investment Management.

The company signed an eighteenth amendment to its financing arrangement with Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec (Desjardins), tied to the revised credit agreement initially dated April 5, 2023.

This arrangement will allow LeddarTech to defer specific interest and fee payments until Jan. 31, 2026, contingent upon satisfactory projected cash flow.

A sixth amendment was finalized with the original bridge lenders, including select executives, board members, and FS Investment Management, regarding the bridge financing arrangement dated Aug. 16, 2024.

Under the revised agreement, the loan's maturity date has been pushed back to Jan. 31, 2026.

Furthermore, FS Investment Management has agreed to provide a new bridge-to-equity term loan of up to $2 million to facilitate equity investments or commercial transactions involving LeddarTech and its technology.

To bolster its operations, LeddarTech announced the return to work of certain employees who had been previously furloughed.

Starting June 4, 2025, these employees have resumed their roles, supporting various ongoing commercial activities.

The company said it plans to progressively recall more furloughed employees to support these activities, although there is no assurance regarding the timing or extent of these decisions.

In May, the company announced widespread temporary layoffs, affecting approximately 138 employees across the organization.

The cost-cutting measure, which affected nearly 95% of the entire staff, was aimed at reducing expenditures while the firm continued discussions with its lenders regarding financing options.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around LeddarTech remained 'bearish'

LDTC's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 09:40 a.m. ET on Jun. 9, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

LeddarTech stock has lost over 74% of its value in 2025 and more than 70% in the last 12 months.

