Amit Shah Approves ₹25 Crore Compensation For 2,060 Houses Damaged In J&K By Pakistani Shelling Post Operation Sindoor

MENAFN - Live Mint) A month after the Operation Sindoor, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday facilitated an additional provision of ₹25 crore from the Ministry of Home Affairs for 2,060 houses damaged by Pakistani shelling in border districts.

The announcement by Amit Shah comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised additional compensation for houses damaged by Pakistani shelling in the border districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi had announced an additional compensation of ₹2 lakh for each fully damaged house and ₹1 lakh for each partially damaged house. The Home Ministry ensured swift implementation of the decision and stated that similar compensation will also be provided in the border areas of Punjab.

Earlier on 29–30 May 2025, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Jammu and Kashmi 's Poonch.

During the visit, he handed over appointment letters on compassionate grounds to the family members of those who lost their lives due to cross-border firing. According to the norms. compensation for the damages caused by cross-border shelling was provided immediately.

Following Operation Sindoor, several incidents of cross-border shelling were reported in border districts of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Damages in cross-border shelling:

Due to this, hundreds of families living on residential areas, schools, religious structures including Gurudwaras, temples, mosques and commercial properties suffered. The administration took proactive measures to anticipate possible events and ensure effective response.

According to the government release, 3.25 lakh people were evacuated from the border districts , of whom about 15,000 were accommodated in about 397 shelter sheds/accommodation centres equipped with facilities like food, water, health care, electricity, etc.

A total of 394 ambulances were deployed in all border districts to take patients to hospitals for treatment, out of which 62 ambulances were deployed in Poonch district alone.

A total of 2,818 civil defence volunteers were also deployed for services related to health, fire and emergency services, livestock and essential supplies.