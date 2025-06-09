Afghan Refugee Kubra Rezai Found Mutilated In Tehran After 50 Days Missing

The human rights organization Hengaw has reported a disturbing case involving the dismembered remains of a 26-year-old Afghan woman, Kobra Rezaei, found in Tehran. Rezaei had been missing for 50 days before parts of her body were discovered in garbage piles by local residents in Varamin, a suburb of the Iranian capital.

According to Hengaw's verified findings on Monday, June 9, the body parts were found on the evening of June 3. Subsequent DNA tests confirmed the identity of the remains as belonging to Kobra Rezaei. She had reportedly been abducted on her way to work and later murdered under unclear circumstances.

Despite the horrific nature of the crime, Iranian authorities have yet to provide clear public statements or detailed updates. The police have confirmed the arrest of two suspects but have not shared any information with the victim's family regarding the investigation's progress.

Crucially, Rezaei's mobile phone, official documents, and other body parts remain missing, further complicating the case. The lack of transparency and communication from law enforcement has left the victim's family in a state of uncertainty and distress.

Adding to the anguish, Hengaw reported that on June 7, government forces intervened to block the burial ceremony of Kobra Rezaei. Authorities have allegedly refused to issue an official burial permit, causing immense emotional trauma to her family.

This case underscores growing concerns about the treatment of Afghan migrants and refugees in Iran, particularly Afghan women who often face layers of discrimination and legal invisibility. Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have previously documented patterns of abuse, inadequate legal protection, and lack of due process in similar cases.

As Hengaw continues to monitor human rights violations in Iran, it calls for accountability and justice in Rezaei's case. The Iranian government's silence and interference raise urgent questions about the protection of minority communities and the rule of law within the country.

The brutal murder of Kubra Rezai exposes urgent human rights issues faced by Afghan refugees in Iran, demanding accountability and stronger protections for vulnerable communities.









