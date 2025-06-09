The Commonwealth Drives Progress On Historic BBNJ Agreement

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Commonwealth is playing a vital role in advancing the ratification and implementation of the Agreement on the Conservation and Sustainable Use of Marine Biodiversity Beyond National Jurisdiction (BBNJ Agreement), adopted under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea in 2023, and now coming into focus as countries gather this week in Nice, France, for the UN Ocean Conference.

Building on the political momentum generated by the 2024 Apia Commonwealth Ocean Declaration , within which Heads of Government call for universal ratification of the BBNJ Agreement, the Commonwealth Secretariat has been providing legal, technical and institutional support to member countries-particularly Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and coastal nations that rely heavily on ocean resources.

The BBNJ Agreement, often referred to as the“High Seas Treaty,” establishes a global framework to protect marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction, which account for nearly two-thirds of the ocean. It addresses key governance gaps in high seas conservation by introducing mechanisms for marine protected areas, environmental impact assessments, benefit-sharing from marine genetic resources, and capacity building for developing countries.

Recognising the significance of this milestone, Commonwealth secretary-general, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said:

“The BBNJ Agreement signals our shared commitment to conserve and sustainably use marine biodiversity in the high seas. I am proud to say that Commonwealth countries have played an active and leading role in shaping this historic Agreement-from the negotiation rooms to early ratification efforts.”

The Commonwealth Secretariat's BBNJ Programme has assisted member countries through capacity building with a series of thematic webinars and national workshops, provided national legal gap assessments, and supported efforts aimed at building institutional readiness for ratification. This work has been financially supported by the UK Government to assist Commonwealth countries to accelerate their ratification and implementation of the agreement.

Alison Swaddling, ocean governance adviser and technical lead for the BBNJ programme at the Commonwealth Secretariat, explained:

“Our support is practical, demand-driven, and grounded in the realities that many of our members face. We are working hand in hand with governments to ensure they have the legal clarity, institutional capacity and partnerships they need to make the BBNJ Agreement work for their national and regional priorities.”

Ahead of the UN Ocean Conference, just over 32 countries – a third of which are Commonwealth – have ratified the Agreement, and the Commonwealth's efforts are seen as critical to achieving the 60 ratifications required for the treaty to enter into force.

The Commonwealth's work on BBNJ reflects its broader commitment to strengthening ocean governance and delivering on the goals of the Apia Commonwealth Ocean Declaration, including the protection of 30 percent of the ocean by 2030 and the fair and equitable sharing of marine resources.

