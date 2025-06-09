Construction Trailblazer Geoff Smith Appointed Chancellor Of George Brown College

Former EllisDon CEO brings decades of industry leadership and a bold vision to Toronto's premier college, helping shape the future of education and the workforce.

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

TORONTO, Canada – George Brown College proudly announces the appointment of Geoff Smith, former president and CEO of EllisDon, as its new Chancellor. A transformative figure in Canada's construction industry and a vocal champion of innovation, Smith will be officially installed during George Brown's Convocation Week, June 9 to 13th, 2025, at Meridian Hall.

Smith brings a wealth of experience from a career spent leading one of Canada's largest construction services and technology companies through major industry shifts, from advancement of technology to a stronger focus on sustainability. In his new role, he aims to help students navigate these changes by promoting adaptability, continuous learning, and strong interpersonal skills.

Smith's longstanding connection to the college spans years and includes hiring graduates, supporting student placements, contributing philanthropically, and supporting senior leadership in overseeing the construction of George Brown's first Waterfront Campus facility. Under his previous leadership, EllisDon became a fully employee-owned company and a recognized force for progressive change in the industry.

“It brings me great honour to be given this opportunity to be George Brown College's incoming Chancellor,” said Geoff Smith, executive chairman of EllisDon's board of directors.“This role is one I do not take lightly and truly hope to inspire current students and graduates to learn, grow, be agile, and be inspired to make a positive impact in our community.”

“Geoff's commitment to innovation, inclusion, and excellence aligns perfectly with our values,” said George Brown College president Dr Gervan Fearon.“As Chancellor, his perspective will help us better equip students with the skills, mindset, and adaptability needed to thrive in a changing world, and to drive economic growth in Toronto and beyond. We're excited to welcome him and to collaborate on the impact he'll bring to our community.”

Smith follows in the footsteps of Noella Milne (2019–2025) and Sally Horsfall Eaton (2012–2018), continuing a tradition of distinguished leadership at George Brown College.

The post Construction Trailblazer Geoff Smith appointed Chancellor of George Brown College appeared first on Caribbean News Global .