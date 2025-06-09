Lamb Brooks Tea Dance Supports Age Concern Hampshire During Its 40Th Anniversary Year

Age Concern Hampshire was thrilled to be the chosen charity for a special Easter Tea Dance held on Wednesday, April 9, at St Michael's Church in Basingstoke. Organised and hosted by Lamb Brooks Solicitors, the event raised £260 to support Age Concern Hampshire's services for older people across the county.

The springtime celebration brought together Age Concern Hampshire service users, Lamb Brooks clients, and local residents for an enjoyable afternoon of dancing, refreshments, and community connection. Led by Debbie Ward of Dancing with Debbie, guests took part in classic ballroom styles such as the Waltz and Rumba, alongside a light lunch, cake, and a well-received raffle.

Zafna Hassen, legal director in the private client team at Lamb Brooks, said:“It was an incredible event for a brilliant cause, and it was so lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves. Lamb Brooks and Age Concern Hampshire have a long-standing relationship, and we're proud to continue supporting their amazing work in any way we can”.

Brogan Rehill, Head of Fundraising & Volunteer Service at Age Concern Hampshire, commented:“We appreciate Lamb Brooks' continued support through this well-attended community event. It's always great to see people coming together to enjoy themselves while raising funds that help us meet the growing needs of older people in Hampshire. As we celebrate our 40th year, we welcome new supporters and partners to join us in our mission.”

The event coincided with Age Concern Hampshire's 40th anniversary, a milestone marking four decades of dedicated support to older people across the region. Throughout these years, the charity has been committed to helping older people live independently, stay socially connected, and access the services they need to enjoy later life.

As part of this special anniversary year, Age Concern Hampshire is inviting individuals, businesses, and local organisations to join in the celebration by becoming supporters, fundraisers, or volunteers. Whether through donating, volunteering time, or organising community events, there are many ways to make a meaningful difference in the lives of older people in Hampshire.

To find out more about how to support Age Concern Hampshire or get involved, visit:

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Foot Care clinics, Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities. Its mission is to help people 'Age well and Live well'.

Head office address:

Age Concern Hampshire

Centre Way

Locks Heath

Southampton

SO31 6DX

Tel: 01962 868545

For media enquiries, please email Sarah Jacobs, Marketing Manager at Age Concern Hampshire: ...