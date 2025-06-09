Get In Tune With Nature At Coventry Orchestra's Summer Concert 'The Sounds Of Nature'

MENAFN - Pressat) Experience the wonder of the natural world through music at Heart of England Co-operative Concert Orchestra's enchanting summer concert, The Sounds of Nature.

Taking place at 3pm on Saturday, 21st June 2025, at St Oswald's Church, Jardine Crescent, Tile Hill, Coventry, CV4 9PL the event is set to delight audiences of all ages.

The programme features evocative favourites including the heartwarming music of The Lion King, the elegant harmonies of The Flower Duet, the lively charm of The Cuckoo Polka, and the sweeping cinematic landscapes of The Big Country - plus other nature-inspired surprises.

All proceeds from the concert will go to the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust. As a community-focused orchestra, we are proud to continue our tradition of giving back, having previously raised over £4,000 in 2024-5 for charities including local food banks, RNLI, Macmillan Cancer Support, Coventry Resource Centre for the Blind and Global Care.

Tickets are priced at £11 for adults, £8 for concessions, and just £1 for children under 16. Tickets can be purchased at the door or booked in advance at:

The Heart of England Co-operative Concert Orchestra, now in its 107th year, has been a cornerstone of Coventry's musical heritage since 1917. The orchestra is generously sponsored by the Heart of England Cooperative Society.

The orchestra is currently recruiting new players! If you're interested, why not contact the orchestra to see about coming along to a rehearsal?