Get In Tune With Nature At Coventry Orchestra's Summer Concert 'The Sounds Of Nature'
Taking place at 3pm on Saturday, 21st June 2025, at St Oswald's Church, Jardine Crescent, Tile Hill, Coventry, CV4 9PL the event is set to delight audiences of all ages.
The programme features evocative favourites including the heartwarming music of The Lion King, the elegant harmonies of The Flower Duet, the lively charm of The Cuckoo Polka, and the sweeping cinematic landscapes of The Big Country - plus other nature-inspired surprises.
All proceeds from the concert will go to the Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust. As a community-focused orchestra, we are proud to continue our tradition of giving back, having previously raised over £4,000 in 2024-5 for charities including local food banks, RNLI, Macmillan Cancer Support, Coventry Resource Centre for the Blind and Global Care.
Tickets are priced at £11 for adults, £8 for concessions, and just £1 for children under 16. Tickets can be purchased at the door or booked in advance at:
The Heart of England Co-operative Concert Orchestra, now in its 107th year, has been a cornerstone of Coventry's musical heritage since 1917. The orchestra is generously sponsored by the Heart of England Cooperative Society.
The orchestra is currently recruiting new players! If you're interested, why not contact the orchestra to see about coming along to a rehearsal?
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment