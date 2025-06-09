Experts Gather To Highlight The Plight Of The Last Animal Unprotected Under UK Law

MENAFN - Pressat) An unusual gathering of experts and professionals from the world of science, the seafood industry, ocean conservation, animal welfare and even celebrities will come together for the first time to discuss the urgent need to help the only animals not currently protected under UK law.

The unlikely gathering marks the first ever Crustacean Compassion Day on June 10 which aims to start a 'pincer movement' – bringing people together from across a wide range of sectors and interest groups to change the way we all see and treat decapod crustaceans (10 legged animals like lobsters, crabs and prawns).

Dr Ben Sturgeon, the Chief Executive Officer of Crustacean Compassion, the animal welfare organisation set up to campaign for better welfare from sea to plate for lobsters, crabs and prawns explains why this is necessary,

“Lobsters, crabs and prawns are the only group of sentient animals not protected under UK law. They are often subject to cruel and painful practices from the moment they are caught to the moment they die.”

“ Most people are horrified to hear that lobsters, crabs and prawns are still tortured, mutilated and boiled alive. I think people believe that laws are in place to protect these animals from this sort of thing, but despite their being recognised as sentient, we are still lagging in protecting them from barbaric and unnecessarily cruel treatment.”

“We're asking everyone to join our pincer movement to show the law makers and industry decision makers that the public do care and that they do want to see better treatment for decapods crustaceans”

“There are lots of alternatives to current practices. We've worked with supermarkets over the past few years and seen great improvements to the welfare by organisations such as Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, Tesco, Sainsbury's and processor Young's Seafood. We're also now starting to work with the restaurant industry to implement alternatives to live boiling too.”

“But there's a long way to go and sadly many lobsters, crabs and prawns are still experiencing devastatingly painful lives – and deaths.”

“Crustaceans are not only crucial to the health of our oceans, but they are also extraordinary creatures. They are intelligent, sensitive and deserving of our respect and care. Crustacean Compassion Day is a day to celebrate this, and raise awareness of the wonderful world of decapod crustaceans and highlight the issues the face, in the food industry and in the wild.”

“We invite people to be part of this day and join our pincer movement.”

Crustacean Compassion Ambassador, TV presenter, Wendy Turner-Webster says:“I've seen firsthand the cruelty decapod crustaceans face, and I'm proud to stand with Crustacean Compassion to demand better for these sentient animals. Crabs, lobsters, and prawns feel pain – and today, on Crustacean Compassion Day, I'm speaking up for their right to be treated with care. It's time to tell a different story about crustaceans - one of compassion and protection."

What's happening

Hear from the experts in our series of webinars:



Professor Robert Elwood, renowned crustacean expert on crustacean sentience

Professor Amaya Albalat, scientist on crustacean welfare in commercial settings

Professor Lynne Sneddon, leading scientist on protecting decapod crustaceans

Lloyd Gofton, ocean conservation campaigner Wendy Turner-Webster, TV presenter, animal activist and Crustacean Compassion ambassador

But that's not all... the day will also feature:



A crustacean photo competition, with the winner being announced at 3pm

The premier of a new video for children, Henry the Hermit Crab and his decapod squad

Creative and fun activities for all ages: crafts, colouring, crochet

A prize giveaway of crustacean-themed goodies for any donations made And more inspiring ways to take action to protect crustaceans!