26 Major Firms In India Sell Rs 1.62 Lakh Cr Properties In FY25

Mumbai: India's 26 major listed real estate firms sold properties valuing Rs 1.62 lakh crore last fiscal, with Godrej Properties becoming largest player clocking pre-sales of nearly Rs 30,000 crore.

DLF Ltd, the biggest real estate firm in terms of market capitalisation, is at the second position with record sale bookings of over Rs 21,000 crore during 2024-25, followed by Macrotech Developers (Lodha Group), Prestige Estates Projects and Signature Global.

According to the data compiled from investors presentations and regulatory filings, the 26 major listed real estate companies reported a combined sales bookings or pre-sales of Rs 1,61,722 crore in the last fiscal year, a more than 20 per cent increase from 2023-24.

Bulk of pre-sales (sales bookings) came from residential segment especially luxury homes, with small contribution from commercial properties.

In terms of annual sales bookings, Godrej Properties emerged as the largest listed player during last fiscal with pre-sales of Rs 29,444 crore. Its pre-sales stood at Rs 22,527 crore during 2023-24.

DLF's sales bookings rose to Rs 21,223 crore from Rs 14,778 crore driven by strong sales in its ultra luxury housing project The Dahlias in Gurugram.

Mumbai-based Macrotech Developers Ltd reported sale bookings of Rs 17,630 crore in FY25 as against Rs 14,520 crore in the preceding year.

Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects clocked sale bookings of Rs 17,023 crore last fiscal as against Rs 21,040 crore in 2023-24.

Delhi-NCR based Signature Global achieved sales bookings of Rs 10,290 crore as against Rs 7,270 crore.

There were many real estate firms which clocked annual sales between Rs 5,000 crore and Rs 10,000 crore.

Mumbai-based Aditya Birla Real Estate sold properties worth Rs 8,087 crore last fiscal, a sharp jump from Rs 3,985 crore in the preceding year.

Bengaluru-based Brigade Enterprises reported a sales bookings of Rs 7,847 crore as against Rs 6,013 crore.

Sobha Ltd's pre-sales fell to Rs 6,277 crore from Rs 6,644 crore.

Delhi-NCR-based Max Estates sold properties worth Rs 5,321 crore last fiscal as against Rs 1,844 crore in the preceding year.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty sold properties worth Rs 5,281 crore in FY25.

Puravankara Ltd sales bookings declined to Rs 5,006 crore from Rs 5,914 crore.

In below Rs 5,000 crore annual pre-sales category, Delhi-based TARC Ltd sold properties worth Rs 3,722 crore as against Rs 1,612 crore in FY24.

Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors (Rustomjee) sale bookings grew to Rs 3,028 crore from Rs 2,266 crore.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers' pre-sales rose to Rs 2,804 crore from Rs 2,328 crore. Pune based Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd sales fell marginally to Rs 2,791 crore from Rs 2,822 crore.

Sales bookings of Sunteck Realty went up to Rs 2,531 crore from Rs 1,915 crore.

Raymond Ltd sold properties worth Rs 2,310 crore last fiscal as against Rs 2,249 crore in the preceding year. Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties sales bookings fell to Rs 2,288 crore from Rs 2,362 crore.

Embassy Developments clocked sales of Rs 2,031 crore last fiscal as against Rs 1,838 crore in 2023-24.

There were many players that reported annual pre-sales below Rs 2,000 crore.

Delhi-based Ashiana Housing Ltd reported sales bookings of Rs 1,936.75 crore during the last fiscal as against Rs 1,798.22 crore in the preceding year. Ahmedabad-based Arvind Smartspaces sold properties worth Rs 1,271 crore FY25 as against Rs 1,107 crore in the preceding year.

Ajmera Realty & Infrastructure Ltd sales bookings grew to Rs 1,080 crore from Rs 1,017 crore.

Arihant SuperstructuresLtd sales bookings stood at Rs 888.7 crore as against Rs 970.6 crore. Arkade Developers' sales bookings grew to Rs 773 crore from Rs 645 crore.

Suraj Estate Developers sold properties worth Rs 501 crore in FY25 as against Rs 483 crore in the preceding year.

Lucknow-based Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd clocked pre-sales of Rs 337.5 crore last fiscal as against Rs 388.7 crore in the 2023-24 financial year. Sale bookings data of many listed players was not available on the stock exchanges.

Market experts attributed the strong performance of listed players to a gradual shift in consumers preference towards branded and reputed players which have better track record of executing real estate projects.

With lakhs of homebuyers still stuck in stalled housing projects, the prospective customers do not want to take risk on their investments. (PTI)