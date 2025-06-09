J & K Bank Nets Big At IBA Cyber Security Summit

The Bank secured top recognition in four key categories:

Cyber Security Transformation of the Year Award

Cyber Security Compliance Champion Award

Cyber Security Team of the Year Award

Special Prize for Cyber Security Incident Response Mastery

These accolades place J&K Bank firmly in the spotlight for its strategic investments, disciplined implementation, and strong leadership in the cybersecurity space-an area that has become increasingly critical amid rising digital threats and the rapid expansion of digital banking services.

Prestigious Recognition

The awards were received by Muneer Hassan KongaWani, the Bank's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), from a distinguished jury panel comprising industry veterans such as Anil Bhandari (Advisor to NCIIPC and Ex-CGM/CISO, SBI), Dr. Sriram Birudavolu (CEO, Cyber Security Centre of Excellence, Telangana – DSCI), and Pravin Kumar (Chief Market Information Security Officer & DPO, NPCI). The event also witnessed the presence of Gopal Murli Bhagat, Deputy Chief Executive of IBA, and K Srinivasa Rao, Senior Advisor, IBA.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, KongaWani expressed pride in the Bank's performance and noted that these awards reflect not only the Bank's proactive cybersecurity framework but also its people-driven approach to secure banking.

Leadership Response

J&K Bank's MD & CEO Amitava Chatterjee lauded the Bank's IT and Information Security (IS) teams, calling the achievement a“collective success story of dedication, foresight, and technical excellence.”

“Cybersecurity is at the core of our digital transformation journey,” Chatterjee said

