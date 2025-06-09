Surge Delivers Preliminary Economic Assessment For High-Grade Nevada North Lithium Project After-Tax NPV8% US$9.21 Billion And After-Tax IRR Of 22.8% OPEX Of US$5,097/Tonne LCE
|Description
|Units
|NNLP PEA
|LCE Selling Price
|$/tonne LCE
|$24,000
|Life of Mine
|years
|42
|Processing Rate P1 / P2
|ROM Mtpa
|2.58 Mtpa / 5.15 Mtpa
|Average Throughput (LOM)
|t/y
|4.88 Mtpa
|LCE Produced (average LOM)
|t/y
|86,300
|LCE Produced (total LOM)
|tonnes
|3,626,000
|Operating Cost (OPEX) LOM
|$/tonne LCE
|$5,097
|Gross Revenue
|$ B
|$87.0
|Capital Cost (CAPEX) P1
|$ M
|$2,973
|Capital Cost (CAPEX) P2
|$ M
|$2,350
|Total Capital Cost (CAPEX)
|$M
|$5,323
|Sustaining Capital Costs (undiscounted)
|$ M
|$1,514
|Project Economics
|Pre-Tax
|Net Present Value (NPV) (8%)
|$ M
|$11,395
|Internal Rate of Return (IRR)
|%
|25.5%
|Initial Payback Period (undiscounted)
|years
|4.3
|Average Annual Cash Flow (LOM)
|$ M
|$1,269
|Cumulative Cash Flow (undiscounted)
|$ M
|$60,911
|Post-Tax 1
|Net Present Value (NPV) 8%)
|$ M
|$9,214
|Internal Rate of Return (IRR)
|%
|22.8%
|Payback Period (undiscounted)
|years
|4.7
|Average Annual Cash Flow (LOM)
|$ M
|$1,062
|Cumulative Cash Flow (undiscounted)
|$ M
|$50,973
Notes:
1. Tax calculation includes Federal Taxes, all Nevada State taxes and royalties and Elko County Property Tax estimates as well as available producer tax credits.
2. The tabulated calculations are based on inferred mineral resources.
Sensitivity Analysis
Table 2 presents the NNLP Project's sensitivity to LCE selling price.
Table 2 - NNLP Sensitivity Analysis
| Sensitivity
($)/t LCE
|$15,000
|$18,000
|$21,000
| Base
Case
$2 4 ,000
|$27,000
|$30,000
|$33,000
|Post-tax NPV 8% (millions)
|2,792
|4,983
|7,099
|9,214
|11,314
|13,354
|15,394
|Post-tax IRR (%)
|13.0%
|16.6%
|19.8%
|22.8%
|25.7%
|28.2%
|30.6%
Project Details
The Nevada North Lithium Project is in Elko County in northern Nevada, USA. The Project is approximately 73 kilometers (km) north-northeast of Wells, Nevada, 87 km west of the Utah Border and 35 km due south of the Idaho border. The Project is accessible via a paved highway and county-maintained gravel roads with good regional infrastructure including power and rail. Northern Nevada is a major hub for open pit mining operations and is recognized as one of the most concentrated areas in the world for skilled mining labor. Nevada is home to experienced regulators where Federal and State of Nevada agencies flow well-established protocols for hard rock mine permitting.
Drilling has identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of more than 4,300 meters and a known width of greater than 1500 meters. The Nevada North Lithium Project has a pit-constrained Inferred Resource containing an estimated 8.65 Mt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) grading 2,956 ppm Lithium at a 1,250 ppm cutoff.
Mine Life & Production
The NNLP is planned as a simple truck and shovel operation that targets the shallow, high-grade portions of the resource in the early mine life. A total of 205 Mt of mineralized material will be mined from the open pit at an average lithium grade of 4,016 ppm. A total of 238 Mt of waste material will be extracted, resulting in a low strip ratio of 1.16. The open pit operation will be executed in 14 pit phases over 42 years, including 3 months of pre-production, with an owner-operated mining fleet.
- Average LOM production of approximately 86,300 tonnes/year LCE for 42 years.
- Figure 1 shows the lithium production and lithium grades in the plant feed and the post-beneficiation leached lithium grade by Production Year.
Figure 1 - NNLP Lithium Production and Lithium Grades over LOM
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Table 3 - LOM NNLP Mining & Production Parameters
|Parameter
|Unit
|Value
|Mine Production Life
|Years
|42
|Material mined
|LOM Mt
|443
|Average Grade Mined
|ppm Li
|4,016
|Peak ROM head grade to beneficiation 1
|ppm Li
|4,807
|Peak Head Grade to Leach 1
|ppm Li
|5,964
|Recovered LCE
|LOM Mt
|3.63
|Lithium Recovery
|%
|82.8%
|Waste
|LOM Mt
|238.4
|Total Mineralize Material throughput
|LOM Mt
|204.8
|Strip Ratio (LOM)
|(tw:to)
|1.16
Notes:
1. A combination of shallowest and highest head grades is prioritized through the mine plan. This peak occurs in Year 6.
Operating Expense (OPEX) Estimate
The operating expenses are based on an operation achieving a LOM average annual production of approximately 86,300 tonnes/year of battery-grade LCE. The average operating cost estimated for the mine and processing facilities are as follows:
Table 4 - NNLP OPEX Estimate
|Area
|$/tonne LCE
|Percent of Total
|Mine
|$413
|8.1%
|Tailings
|$287
|5.6%
|Lithium Processing 1
|$4,260
|83.6%
|General & Administrative
|$137
|2.7%
|Total
|$5,097
|100%
Notes:
1. Tailings cost includes coarse gangue, clay tailings, and salt tailings
Capital Expense (CAPEX) Estimate
The initial Phase 1 CAPEX is estimated to be US$2.95 Billion with a mine CAPEX of $23 million for a total of US$2.97 Billion. The Phase 2 CAPEX is estimated to be US$2.35 Billion. Sustaining Capex is estimated to total US$1.51 Billion over the LOM. The CAPEX is a Class 5 AACE estimate, and includes offsite infrastructure, owner's cost and contingency.
The total Phase 1 construction period, including early works, commissioning and start-up is expected to be 3.5 years. Phase 2 is expected to be a 3-year construction and commissioning schedule.
Table 5 - NNLP CAPEX Estimates
|Area
|Phase 1 Capex ($M)
|Phase 2 Capex ($M)
|Sustaining Capital ($M)
|LoM ($M)
|Mine
|$23
|$142
|$165
|Process Plant & Infrastructure
|$2,950
|$2,350
|$1,371
|$6,671
|Total
|$2,973
|$2,350
|$1,514
|$6,836
Qualified Persons
Daniel Roth, PE and Joshua Huss, PE, of M3 Engineering & Technology, Independent Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") have prepared or supervised the preparation of, or have reviewed and approved, the scientific and technical data pertaining to the financial modelling and metallurgical information contained in this release.
John Marek, PE, of Independent Mining Consultants, Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has prepared or supervised the preparation of, or has reviewed and approved, the scientific and technical data pertaining to mining and mine scheduling contained in this release.
William van Breugel, PEng., of SGS Geological Services, Independent Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has prepared or supervised the preparation of, or has reviewed and approved, the data pertaining to the lithium carbonate base case selling price.
All of the Qualified Persons above are independent of the Company as defined in, and required by, NI 43-101 and NI 43-101CP.
About M3 Engineering & Technology Corp.
M3 Engineering & Technology Corporation ("M3"), a full-service Engineering, Procurement, Construction & Management firm, is recognized for its experience and capabilities in the development and construction of mining and mineral processing projects. In addition to base metals, precious metals, and semi-precious metals, M3 has increasingly applied its expertise to the industrial and critical minerals market. This has included conventional and novel processes of lithium extraction.
About Independent Mining Consultants
Independent Mining Consultants, Inc. (IMC) has provided mine engineering services to the mineral industry for over 40 years. Mine planning, equipment selection, and mine cost estimation are part of the services provided by IMC.
About Surge Battery Metals Inc.
Surge Battery Metals, a Canadian-based mineral exploration company, is at the forefront of securing the supply of domestic lithium through its active engagement in the Nevada North Lithium Project. The project focuses on exploring clean, high-grade lithium energy metals in Nevada, USA, a crucial element for powering the electric vehicles of tomorrow. With a primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada and the OTCQX Market in the US, Surge Battery Metals Inc. is strategically positioned as a key player in advancing lithium exploration, contributing significantly to the sustainable future of the electric vehicle industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment