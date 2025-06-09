Arya Resources Ltd. (RBZ) Upsizes Flow-Through Financing Amid Surging Investor Demand

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Arya Resources Ltd.) ("Arya" or the "Company") is pleased to announce upsizing of its previously announced flow-through financing, driven by growing investor interest. The Company will now issue 4,873,146 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares"), up from the originally planned 3,846,154 shares. The FT Shares are priced at $0.13 per share and qualify as "flow-through shares" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The increase brings the total gross proceeds from the financing-including the non-flow-through tranche closed on June 3, 2025-to $1,143,509.

This funding supports Arya's aggressive exploration and growth plans in one of Canada's most prospective mining jurisdictions.

Use of Proceeds



Flow-through proceeds will directly fund exploration work on Arya's Saskatchewan-based mineral projects, including its flagship Wedge Lake Gold Project, where the Company holds full permits to commence drilling as announced in its March 19, 2025 news release -see March 19, 2025 News Release . Non-flow-through proceeds will be allocated to general working capital, supporting ongoing corporate development and strategic initiatives.

Finder's Fees

In accordance with applicable securities laws and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, Arya may pay finder's fees to eligible parties as follows:



7% cash commission on subscription proceeds raised from introduced investors. Finder warrants equal to 7% of the securities sold to these investors, with terms identical to those of the investor warrants.

About Arya Resources Ltd. (TSXV: RBZ)

Arya Resources Ltd. is a Canadian-based mineral exploration company focused on unlocking the value of high-potential gold, silver, copper, nickel, and cobalt projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions. As a Tier-2 issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange, Arya is committed to building shareholder value through strategic acquisitions, targeted exploration, and sustainable development.