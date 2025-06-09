Ecksand Awarded The Canadian National Mark, A Rare Honour In Fine Jewellery

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) -, the Montreal-based fine jewellery maison known for its ethical Canadian-made craftsmanship, has officially been awarded thea prestigious designation granted by the Commissioner of Competition. Under the Precious Metals Marking Act, this government-regulated hallmark confirms that each Ecksand piece is made in Canada, from gemstone sourcing to final polish, under strict standards of quality and traceability.

With only 108 National Mark certificates issued to date, and estimates showing that even fewer brands have been able to maintain this standard in recent years, this award is a rare distinction in the jewellery world, placing Ecksand among an elite group of brands recognized for genuine Canadian production. Unlike typical "Made in Canada" labels, the National Mark demands verified local manufacturing, traceable materials and compliance with stringent purity and quality standards, making it one of the highest acknowledgements of authenticity and trust in a brand.

For Ecksand, this recognition is more than a stamp. It is a powerful affirmation of the maison's commitment to transparency, ethical sourcing and artisanal integrity. In an industry where vague origin claims are common, the Canadian National Mark sets Ecksand apart with certified accountability.

"At Ecksand, sustainability isn't just a responsibility, it's part of our design and craftsmanship philosophy. Every detail, from our ethical noble materials to the thoughtful sculpting of each piece, is guided by the belief that beauty should last," says Erica Bianchini, Ecksand's Creative Director. "The Canadian National Mark affirms what we've always stood for: transparency, artistry and craftsmanship rooted here at home."

Founded in 2009, Ecksand has built a reputation for creating fine jewellery with purpose. With a fully vertical, green atelier in Montreal, the maison oversees every step of its jewellery-making process in-house, producing heirloom-quality engagement rings and handcrafted bracelets, necklaces and earrings. Each piece is a reflection of Ecksand's artisanal skill and environmental care. Not only does this ensure full creative control, it also guarantees a transparent supply chain and sustainable practices that align with the values of today's discerning buyer.

The Canadian National Mark now serves as formal recognition of these long-standing commitments and reinforces the maison's mission to deliver responsible luxury that lasts for generations.

Explore Ecksand's certified collections and learn more about the Canadian National Mark at ecksand .

Ecksand is available online and ships internationally. The brand also welcomes clients at its Montreal and Toronto boutiques, where personalized consultations can be booked for a tailored shopping experience.