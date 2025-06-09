LQWD Technologies Appoints Ashley Garnot As President
Ashley has been an integral part of LQWD's development and strategy since the Company's inception. With a strong background in Canadian capital markets, compliance and executive leadership, she brings proven execution and deep industry insight to her new role.
LQWD's CEO, Shone Anstey, commented, "Ashley's appointment marks an exciting step forward for LQWD. Her focus, energy, and critical experience make her well-positioned to help drive the Company's next phase of growth."
Ashley will continue to serve as a Director of the Company and work closely with the executive team to expand LQWD's position as a leader in Lightning Network infrastructure and Bitcoin-backed treasury strategies.
About LQWD Technologies Corp.
Canada's Bitcoin treasury strategy, LQWD Technologies is purpose built for the Bitcoin Lightning era. We are at the forefront of enabling fee-based transactions at scale on the Lightning Network.
For more information, please visit LQWD's corporate presentation and connect with the Company's Lightning Network nodes in real time.
