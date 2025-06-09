Magma Silver Announces Marketing Agreement

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2025) - Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (FSE: BC21) (WKN: A411DV) (the "") is pleased to announce it has entered into a marketing agreement (the "") with Epstein Research (Peter Epstein) ("") pursuant to which Epstein will provide investor relation services to the Company in consideration for an aggregate of US$15,000 at a rate of US$,2,500 per month. The Company has the right to renew the Agreement for an additional 6 months, subject to the approval of the TSXV. The Agreement is for an initial term of 6 months commencing on June 9, 2025, and, in accordance with its terms, Epstein will work with the Company on posting on social media, producing monthly articles and commentary designed to develop a positive and productive profile for the Company within the marketplace. The Agreement has been conditionally approved by the TSX Venture Exchange. Epstein operates the website . Epstein does not own any securities of the Company or any right to acquire securities of the Company. Epstein is an arm's length party to the Company.

Mr. Epstein has a background in company & financial analysis, including having earned an MBA in Financial Analysis at NYU's Stern School of Business. Epstein has over 20 years in buy-side analyst roles.

About Magma Silver Corp.

Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal mining exploration projects. The Company's primary focus is on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver gold project in the mining supportive country of Peru.