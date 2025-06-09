Magma Silver Announces Marketing Agreement
Mr. Epstein has a background in company & financial analysis, including having earned an MBA in Financial Analysis at NYU's Stern School of Business. Epstein has over 20 years in buy-side analyst roles.
About Magma Silver Corp.
Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal mining exploration projects. The Company's primary focus is on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver gold project in the mining supportive country of Peru.
