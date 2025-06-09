Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inter Appoints Former Player Cristian Chivu As Head Coach

2025-06-09 03:08:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Inter have appointed their former defender Cristian Chivu as head coach following the departure of Simone Inzaghi. Chivu, who made 168 appearances as a player for Inter and won the Champions League title in 2010, has signed a two-year deal.

Chivu replaces Inzaghi as head coach of the Nerazzurri on an initial two-year contract, which will run until the end of the 2026-27 season, according to the signed contract.

The 44-year-old rejoins the Nerazzurri after a four-month spell in Serie A with Parma, whom he guided to Serie A safety in the final weekend of the 2024-25 campaign. He has already bid farewell to his former club, who have also confirmed his departure.

