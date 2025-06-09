Inter Appoints Former Player Cristian Chivu As Head Coach
Chivu replaces Inzaghi as head coach of the Nerazzurri on an initial two-year contract, which will run until the end of the 2026-27 season, according to the signed contract.
The 44-year-old rejoins the Nerazzurri after a four-month spell in Serie A with Parma, whom he guided to Serie A safety in the final weekend of the 2024-25 campaign. He has already bid farewell to his former club, who have also confirmed his departure.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment