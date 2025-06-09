Whatsapp Rolls Out Media Quality Settings For Photo And Video Uploads
Users can now pick between:
Standard Quality – compresses files to save data and upload time
HD Quality – preserves higher resolution for better visual clarity
Due to WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption , the app cannot alter media on its servers. To work around this, the sender's device uploads both a standard and an HD version. The recipient's app then chooses which version to download, based on their preferences and current network conditions.
This dual-upload system balances privacy , image quality , and data flexibility , making it ideal for users who want to save bandwidth but still have the option to share high-quality content when needed.
The feature is currently limited to beta users but will likely become available to the wider public in an upcoming release.
