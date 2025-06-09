Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Whatsapp Rolls Out Media Quality Settings For Photo And Video Uploads

Whatsapp Rolls Out Media Quality Settings For Photo And Video Uploads


2025-06-09 03:08:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews) WhatsApp has begun rolling out a long-awaited feature for Android beta users, allowing them to choose the quality of photos and videos they upload automatically. According to Azernews , the feature is accessible in beta version 2.25.18.11 under the “Media Upload Quality” setting in the app's “Storage and Data” menu.

Users can now pick between:

  • Standard Quality – compresses files to save data and upload time

  • HD Quality – preserves higher resolution for better visual clarity

Due to WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption , the app cannot alter media on its servers. To work around this, the sender's device uploads both a standard and an HD version. The recipient's app then chooses which version to download, based on their preferences and current network conditions.

This dual-upload system balances privacy , image quality , and data flexibility , making it ideal for users who want to save bandwidth but still have the option to share high-quality content when needed.

The feature is currently limited to beta users but will likely become available to the wider public in an upcoming release.

MENAFN09062025000195011045ID1109653001

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search