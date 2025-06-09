Russian Drone Attacks Kramatorsk, Causing Damage
“Kramatorsk was hit by an enemy strike. The central part of the city. As of 14:20, no casualties have been confirmed, but there is damage to the apartment block,” Honcharenko wrote.Read also: Enemy amassing forces for further attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian military
According to tentative reports, the enemy employed a Molniya attack UAV.
Damage assessment is underway.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian invaders hit Sloviansk, Donetsk region, on the morning of June 9, damaging a number of homes and a preschool educational facility.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment