Russian Drone Attacks Kramatorsk, Causing Damage


2025-06-09 03:08:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) This was reported on Telegram by the chief of the municipal military administration, Oleksandr Honcharenko, Ukrinform reports.

“Kramatorsk was hit by an enemy strike. The central part of the city. As of 14:20, no casualties have been confirmed, but there is damage to the apartment block,” Honcharenko wrote.

Read also: Enemy amassing forces for further attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian military

According to tentative reports, the enemy employed a Molniya attack UAV.

Damage assessment is underway.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian invaders hit Sloviansk, Donetsk region, on the morning of June 9, damaging a number of homes and a preschool educational facility.

