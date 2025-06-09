War Update: 88 Clashes On Front Lines Since Early Morning, Fighting Ongoing In Nine Sectors

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said this in a situation update as of 16:00 on Monday, June 9, according to Ukrinform.

Russian troops shelled several border settlements in Ukraine from their territory, including Arkhypivka and Hremiach in the Chernihiv region, Marchykhyna Buda, Bila Bereza, Ulanove, Velyka Pysarivka, Chuikivka, Pokrovka, Marine, Prokhody, Oleksandrivka, Turia, Malushyne, and Bobylivka in the Sumy region. Guided aerial bombs were used to strike the Hremiach area of the Chernihiv region.

In the Kharkiv sector, Ukrainian defense forces repelled three enemy attacks near Vovchansk, Kamianka, and Hlyboke.

In the Kupiansk sector, four enemy assaults were launched, with clashes ongoing near Holubivka, Stepova Novoselivka, and Kolisnykivka. One engagement is still underway.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions four times near Lypove and toward Olhivka. Two engagements continue.

In the Siversk sector, no offensive actions by Russian troops were recorded today.

In the Kramatorsk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Bila Hora and Kurdiumivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector, eight Russian attacks occurred near Dyliivka, Yablunivka, and Toretsk. Two engagements are ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian troops launched 21 attacks in areas including Muravka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Malynivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Bohdanivka, Oleksiivka, Zelenyi Kut, and Andriivka. Ukrainian forces repelled 19 assaults, with two clashes ongoing.

In the Novopavlivka sector, Russian forces launched eight attacks near Novosilka, Zelenyi Hai, Vilne Pole, and Vesele, and toward Shevchenko and Zaporizhzhia. One engagement is ongoing. Russian aircraft struck Zaporizhzhia and Novopole with guided bombs.

In the Huliaipole sector, one Russian attack was repelled near Malynivka, with two engagements still underway. Huliaipole and Olhivske were hit with unguided air rockets.

In the Orikhiv sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian assaults near Novoandriivka, Stepove, and Nesterianka, as well as toward Pavlivka. One battle is still ongoing. Airstrikes targeted Novoandriivka and Kamianske.

In the Dnipro River sector, the Russian army made two unsuccessful attempts to advance and struck Lvove with guided bombs.

In the Kursk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled ten attacks, with four engagements still ongoing. Russian troops dropped ten guided bombs and carried out 121 artillery strikes, including two with multiple launch rocket systems.

The situation in other areas along the front remains largely unchanged.