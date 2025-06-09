SBU Releases Exclusive Footage Of Prisoner Exchange

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SBU stated that today's exchange was the result of coordinated efforts by the Joint Center for the Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized institutions working under the directive of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"As the head of state emphasized, Ukraine expects full implementation of the humanitarian agreements reached during the meeting in Istanbul. The life of every Ukrainian is of the highest value! We continue working to fulfill the Ukrainian president's directive to bring every Ukrainian home," the SBU said.

Umerov announces further prisoner exchanges with Russia in coming days

Earlier, Zelensky announced the beginning of a multi-stage prisoner exchange process set to continue in the coming days. Among those being returned are wounded and seriously injured service members, as well as individuals under the age of 25.