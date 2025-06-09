SBU Releases Exclusive Footage Of Prisoner Exchange
"As the head of state emphasized, Ukraine expects full implementation of the humanitarian agreements reached during the meeting in Istanbul. The life of every Ukrainian is of the highest value! We continue working to fulfill the Ukrainian president's directive to bring every Ukrainian home," the SBU said.Read also: Umerov announces further prisoner exchanges with Russia in coming days
Earlier, Zelensky announced the beginning of a multi-stage prisoner exchange process set to continue in the coming days. Among those being returned are wounded and seriously injured service members, as well as individuals under the age of 25.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- B2broker Receives“Best Liquidity Provider” Award At Forex Traders Summit Dubai 2025
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Thinkmarkets To Launch Traders' Gym On Its Mobile App
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
CommentsNo comment