Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SBU Releases Exclusive Footage Of Prisoner Exchange


2025-06-09 03:08:29
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the SBU stated that today's exchange was the result of coordinated efforts by the Joint Center for the Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War, the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, and other authorized institutions working under the directive of President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"As the head of state emphasized, Ukraine expects full implementation of the humanitarian agreements reached during the meeting in Istanbul. The life of every Ukrainian is of the highest value! We continue working to fulfill the Ukrainian president's directive to bring every Ukrainian home," the SBU said.

Read also: Umerov announces further prisoner exchanges with Russia in coming days

Earlier, Zelensky announced the beginning of a multi-stage prisoner exchange process set to continue in the coming days. Among those being returned are wounded and seriously injured service members, as well as individuals under the age of 25.

MENAFN09062025000193011044ID1109652992

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search