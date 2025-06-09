22-Year-Old Soldier From Kalush Freed After Nearly Four Years In Russian Captivity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) His mother, Tetiana Binyk, shared the news with an Ukrinform correspondent over the phone.

"I waited every night and every day, hoping he'd be on one of those lists. This is the happiest news I've received since the start of the war. I asked him today how he was feeling. I'm just so relieved that he's back in Ukraine and that he sounds cheerful. His condition no longer seems as bleak. Andrii has been at the front since 2024, but in fact, he's been serving since 2021 as a conscript in the Khmelnytskyi region. He hasn't been home for nearly four years," Tetiana said.

According to her, Andrii - known by the call sign "Bench" - has been serving with the 71st Jaeger Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces since 2024. In January 2025, he went missing in the Pokrovsk sector.

"On January 28, he warned me that he might lose communication. I knew he was heading out on a mission and kept waiting. Ten days went by with no contact from him. Later, I learned that he went missing in action during fighting in the Pokrovsk district on February 10," Tetiana explained.

Eventually, she discovered that Andrii was being held in Russian captivity - she recognized him in a video.

Andrii is now 22. Waiting for him in his hometown of Kalush are his mother, grandmother, and cousins. His older brother is also serving on the front lines, defending Ukraine.

The mayor of Kalush, Andrii Naida, also announced the news of Binyk's release in a Facebook post .

"An incredibly emotional moment for our entire community! Among the Ukrainian soldiers freed from captivity is our fellow resident, Andrii Binyk," the mayor wrote.

Ukraine and Russia on Monday began a multi-stage prisoner exchange, following an "all-for-all" format for specific categories of captives.