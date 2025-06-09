NATO Will Support Ukraine Now And In The Future Rutte

MENAFN - UkrinForm) NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said this in his speech at Chatham House in London, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"President Putin does not act like someone who is interested in peace. Russia continues to strike civilian targets in Ukraine, day after day, night after night. This is violence, for the sake of violence. We fully support President Trump's efforts to stop the bloodshed. The people of Ukraine deserve a just and lasting peace. NATO's practical and political support to Ukraine continues. Our long-term support is not about prolonging the war. It is about helping Ukraine defend itself today, and preventing any future aggression. NATO stands with Ukraine now, and through the challenges ahead," Rutte said.

Estonian president says Ukraine's NATO membership is realistic

At the same time, he emphasized that to stay ahead of their geopolitical adversaries, NATO countries must develop cutting-edge technologies, particularly based on lessons learned from Ukraine's battlefield experience.

"To stay ahead of our adversaries, we must develop and adopt new technologies. They can be cost-effective and deliver the same effect as traditional military 'heavy metal.' On the battlefields of Ukraine, $400 drones used the right way are taking out $2 million Russian tanks," Rutte said.

The NATO summit scheduled for June 24-25 in The Hague will focus on three key priorities: increasing defense budgets of member states, supporting the defense industry and scaling up military production, and continuing military assistance to Ukraine.