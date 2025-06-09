UFC Star Khalil Rountree Arrives In Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Khalil Rountree has arrived in Baku ahead of his participation in the main event of the evening of the UFC tournament, which will take place on June 21 in the capital of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Today the athlete walked around the historical part of the city – Icheri Sheher, visited the Palace of the Shirvanshahs, climbed the Maiden Tower, and also got acquainted with the tradition of Azerbaijani carpet weaving. Moreover, he personally took part in the process of carpet weaving, showing a keen interest in this ancient art.

The main event of the evening of UFC in Baku will be a fight between former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamal Hill and Khalil Rountree. In the second fight, Azerbaijani athlete Rafael Fiziev will meet Ignacio Bahamondes, representing Chile. Also entering the octagon will be representatives of Azerbaijan Nazim Sadykhov and Tofig Musayev, who will face off against Brazilian Nicolas Motta and Kyrgyz Myktybek Orolbay, respectively.