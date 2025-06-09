Maison D'amies Retreats Redefines Women's Travel With Soulful, Curated Experiences In Provence

MENAFN - GetNews) Maison d'Amies Retreats, a luxury travel experience designed exclusively for women, is earning acclaim for transforming the way women approach rest, connection, and cultural immersion. Built on the pillars of intentionality, inclusivity, and deep local knowledge, the retreat brand is increasingly recognized as a leader in experiential travel and a case study in emotionally intelligent, human-centered design.







In a recent guest reflection, Megan Kelly, a young professional, described the impact of her recent experiences on the company's Provence Unveiled Retreat as“completely changing the way I viewed travel and vacation.” Her story highlights what Maison d'Amies does differently: removing the burden of overplanning, creating space for personal reflection, and facilitating genuine connection among women from all walks of life.

“This trip showed me that it's possible to explore a new country while also being present,” Kelly wrote.“Stephanie's knowledge and well-curated itinerary allowed us to soak up the moment, connect deeply, and still see so much of the area. I left feeling both rested and inspired.”

Maison d'Amies is the brainchild of founder Stephanie Scobey, a former nurse and travel agent who channels years of personal and professional experience into crafting soulful, detail-rich retreats in the heart of Provence. With small group sizes, bilingual support, chef-prepared meals, and custom itineraries grounded in authentic French culture, each retreat is designed to balance adventure and restoration.

Key Differentiators:

- Curated Slow Travel: Guests enjoy curated days without the stress of over-scheduling, leaving room for spontaneity, rest, and discovery.

- Inclusivity First: Maison d'Amies welcomes women of all backgrounds, with a commitment to creating affirming, safe spaces for LGBTQ+ guests, solo travelers, and women seeking community.

- Personal Touch: From lavender honey cakes to local artist visits, every detail is personalized-combining the luxury of fine dining with the intimacy of home.

The retreat experience also resonates with introverts and first-time solo travelers, creating an immediate sense of safety and belonging. As Kelly shared,“From the moment I arrived at the villa, I felt welcomed with warm smiles, a glass of rose, and a beautiful space to call 'home' for the week.”

With plans to expand to new French regions in 2026 and a growing global following, Maison d'Amies is emerging as a category-defining brand in women's wellness and travel. Its retreats don't just offer vacation, they offer transformation.

“I wish every woman could experience the connection, care, and luxury that I experienced on this trip,” Kelly wrote.“It made me want to travel this way every time.”

To learn more about Maison d'Amies Retreats or request media access, visit or contact ....