Crisis In Science Is Turning Nobel Laureates Into Fighters For Scientific Revolution

Global news media as well as prominent scientists are highlighting the crisis in both physics and cosmology, and predicting a major scientific revolution.







This week, an article appeared in The Atlantic magazine [titled“The Nobel Prize winner who thinks we have the universe all wrong”]. It featured Adam Riess, who won a Nobel Prize for the shocking discovery that the expansion of universe is accelerating, due to Dark Energy. But now he thinks that the theory must be wrong. The article warned about scientists talking of revolution. A growing number now say that the 'standard model of cosmology' should be replaced. Adam Riess is among them. Way back in 2013, in a conversation with WIRED , David Gross, a Nobel laureate in physics, warned about the crisis in physics and advocated a revolution. [“Nobel laureate says physics is in need of a revolution”; WIRED; Peter Byrne].

An article in NewScientist (Dan Hooper) was titled“The four puzzles that tell us a cosmological revolution is coming”. Another article in Live Science (Kelly Dickerson) was titled“Why a Physics Revolution Might Be on Its Way: Physics may be turned on its head soon”. Global newspapers (BBC News, The New York Times, The Guardian, Forbes, et al) are raising alarm over the crisis in both physics and cosmology. Actually, science is in crisis, because nature does not draw clear lines between biology, chemistry, physics, math, and cosmology. Such demarcations are human-made, and artificial. After all, biology is based on chemistry, which in turn is based on physics. Global news media as well as prominent scientists are predicting that a BIG scientific revolution is imminent.

A scientific revolution is INEVITABLE because of four strong reasons:

1) All three conditions are satisfied . The three key steps to overthrow and replace any accepted scientific theory are: a) Reproduce the successes of the presently accepted theory. b) Explain what it cannot. c) Make new predictions that differ and can be tested.

2) Physics and cosmology are both in crisis due to wrong notion about the shape, size and workings of the universe. The universe is actually like a (hyper) balloon, and is expanding.

3) Science rests on faulty Math . Luckily, the mistakes are so easy to comprehend that even the common people can easily understand what is wrong. A baker can understand, and so can butchers or cobblers.

4) Einstein was wrong . His concept of four dimensional SpaceTime continuum is the biggest mistake in science. Time itself is NOT the fourth dimension; time emerges from motion along 4th space dimension.

Every scientific revolution in the past has ended up having enormous social and cultural influence. For example, Copernicus's helio-centrism threatened human sense of being right in the center of the universe (and hence the 'sun centric model' was bitterly opposed by the powerful church but ultimately all oppositions proved futile. In fact, the church had to issue a public apology recently for its role). Darwin's theory of evolution challenged the intuition that humans were fundamentally different from other animals. People during that time were outraged and dismissed it as plain nonsense. Yet, yesterday's nonsense ended up as today's commonsense! Einstein's relativity upended all faith in common sense ideas about the flow of time. Time started mixing with space for very fast moving objects, and time revealed its character as another dimension!

The upcoming scientific revolution shall be the greatest ever, and force humans to change the way of thinking about the most basic features of the universe, including the nature of space and time. Space and Time underlies Physics and Cosmology, and are the most fundamental concepts imaginable in entire Science. It will be a conceptual revolution that would have implications far beyond the world of science. The scale of social and cultural impact of the upcoming scientific revolution is quite unthinkable.

A scientific revolution is unstoppable. No one can stop a revolution whose time has come.

About:

Mr. Joseph T. Kurien (a former Cochin University graduate) is an independent researcher and a part-time science writer. He presently works in Manappuram software and consultancy.