Exploring Signature African Journeys By Trusted Local Experts

Nomad Africa has had over 27 years of specialising in authentic travel and signature experiences throughout Africa. To date, over 170 000 clients have travelled over 50 million kilometers across 12 different African countries since 1997.



















They're proud to be 100% African owned and operated! With their daily lives deeply rooted in the continent. This connection ensures the clients experience the very best Africa has to offer. Their unmatched experience guarantees a well-planned holiday, making the most of Africa's spectacular beauty. After years of refining their service, enhancing their vehicles, training their staff, and maintaining their equipment, they are confident that their small group tours are the finest in Africa. They take great pride in offering value for money and memorable experiences, that's why they're confident their tours and safaris offer the very best way to explore Africa.













Travelling with Nomad Africa means forming lifelong friendships, enjoying unforgettable journeys, backed by the peace of mind and security that comes with well-crafted travel. With decades of African expertise, they ensure every journey is thoughtfully planned and paced to showcase the very best of this incredible continent. Over the years, many people have travelled with Nomad Africa several times, met their loved ones, returned with their children or previous fellow travellers. This is the heart of what has driven their growth and success and improvement.













Clients can book with confidence and craft their dream African adventure with Nomad Africa's expert team, dedicated to designing a trip that reflects their clients' interests, needs, and budget. From choosing the ideal vehicle and destination to planning the clients itinerary and booking accommodations, they've got their clients covered. Whether a client is traveling solo or in a group, they tailor every detail to the clients' specifications.







From the sweeping savannas to bustling cities, they take all elements into account- the clients intended destination, ideal duration, specific attractions, and even the clients travel companions. With Nomad Africa, a client gets a made-to-order holiday, free from logistical worries. Their well-travelled team offers clients a comprehensive itinerary and support, making travel in Africa an easy and enjoyable experience.







Experience the best value guaranteed with access to Africa's largest tour portfolio. No hidden costs, and the support of experienced agents, guides and crew every step of the way. Join the journey... Africa is waiting!