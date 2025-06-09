Tony Johnson Of Stratarama Wins The 2024/25 Strata Community Excellence Award

MENAFN - GetNews) Tony Johnson FSCM; CEO of Stratarama was recently awarded the SCA AUSTRALASIA 2024-25 Strata Community Excellence award for Senior Community Manager.







Tony received this award in front of over 400 peers and delegates at the Australasian conference in Hobart Tasmania. Finalists from all across Australia (ACT, NSW, QLD, VIC, WA) and New Zealand contested this category.

Mr Johnson won this award after previously being a finalist at the Australasian level for this category in 2023/24 and 2022/23. Tony was also an Australasian finalist for the Strata Community Manager category in 2016/17, 2017/18 and 2018/19. This win came to the excited delight of several Stratarama Team Members in the audience and to the congratulations of the entire team at home in Adelaide, South Australia.

In announcing the winner, the Judges stated; Tony is a true educator at heart, this individual is dedicated to empowering their Strata Committees – ensuring they're informed, confident and capable of making sound decisions. Whether through tailored communication or thoughtful use of company materials, they consistently make complex matters understandable and accessible.

Lionel Colaco was also recognised as a Finalist in the category of Strata Community Manager of the year 24/25 following his South Australian (SA/NT) win in this category in 2024. The Judges highlighted how difficult it is for them to determine winners and for Lionel to be recognised as a finalist in such a field of Strata Community Managers all around Australasia is a huge credit to him and the rest of the team at Stratarama. In addition to Lionels 2024 Strata Community Manager SA/NT win, he is a former recipient of the SCA (SA/NT) Strata Community Rising star award

The Senior Strata Community Manager award accepted by Tony, results in Stratarama being the only South Australian Strata management organisation to have two Senior Strata Community Managers with Australasian credentials. In 2024 Taryn Linfoot FSCM; General Manager of Stratarama Pty Ltd was awarded the SCA AUSTRALASIA 2023-24 Strata Community Excellence award for Senior Community Manager. Taryn joined the Stratarama team in 2024 from Western Australia bringing with her a wealth of knowledge in the industry.

Stratarama: A Leader in Stara Management

Tony Johnson has been at the forefront of Strata Community Excellence for over 2 decades and is an expert in Strata living in South Australia, Australia. He is the most individually awarded Manager in South Australia and possibly Australasia. In South Australia he has been awarded Strata Community Manager of the Year 3 years in a row, and then Senior Strata Community Manager of the Year 3 years running. He has delivered award winning essays on the Strata Industry and an award for his commitment to professionalism and ethics.

A firm believer that education, communication and understanding of strata living, creates the best strata properties, Tony has been spoken at a number of First Home buyer seminars over recent years. This has empowered prospective purchasers to make informed decisions regarding unit ownership.

Leading the charge for transparency in South Australia, Stratarama in 2024 submitted to becoming the only SMPS Certified Strata and Community Management Business servicing Strata and Community Titled properties in the State. Maintaining internal systems and processes which are audited by SCA approved third party auditors offer Stratarama clients and team a greater sense of transparency and confidence. The Stratarama team believe this commitment provides peace of mind for clients and a training tool for team members improving team member retention in an industry where employee retention can be difficult. Additionally in 2023 Stratarama was the first South Australian Strata business to commit to the SCA Respect pledge.

About Stratarama

Stratarama is a South Australian based (Glenelg) strata and community management business founded in 2020. Stratarama manages small Strata unit complexes, townhouses, up to and including large residential and commercial sites across Adelaide and regional South Australia. Stratarama has won small Strata business of the year in 2021 & 2022, followed by medium strata business awards in 2023 as judged by the Strata Community Association (SCA-SA/NT). Stratarama is the only SMPS certified Strata management provider in SA.