Military Plumbing Celebrates Dads This Father's Day With Backyard Upgrades & Trusted Plumbing Solutions Across North Texas

This Father's Day, Military Plumbing is honoring the hardworking dads of North Texas by helping families check off their“honey-do lists” with pro-level plumbing support. Whether it's upgrading the backyard for grilling season or installing a new water heater before summer kicks in, Military Plumbing is offering trusted, family-owned service throughout Caddo Mills, Plano, Frisco, Garland, Royse City, and the greater DFW Metrople .

From outdoor kitchen hookups to tankless water heaters and leak prevention systems, Military Plumbing is ready to help families give Dad the gift of comfort, convenience, and quality workmanship.

Smart Plumbing Gifts for Dad

They understand dads juggle a lot. That's why Military Plumbing is spotlighting Father's Day-worthy services that truly make life easier:

- Outdoor Kitchen Plumbing Hookups – Sink, gas, and appliance connections done right.

- Tankless Water Heater Installation – Endless hot water with space-saving technology.

- HALO-Certified Water Filtration Systems – Clean, better-tasting water for the whole home.

- Smart Leak Detectors – Peace of mind with systems like Moen Flo that alert to leaks instantly.

- Hydro Jetting & Drain Cleaning – Eliminate slow drains and buildup before they turn into costly problems.







Faith-Based, Family-Owned, and Always Focused on Community

Owned by Jeff and Kimberly Whitworth, Military Plumbing is more than a business - it's a community-minded company that puts people first. With a foundation of faith, integrity, and compassion, their team delivers reliable plumbing with the respect and transparency every customer deserves.

“We're dads ourselves,” says Jeff Whitworth.“We understand how meaningful it is to create a safe, functional space for your family. That's why we approach every job like we're working in our own home.”

What Makes Them Different

Military Plumbing is known throughout the DFW Metroplex for:

- Transparent, upfront pricing

- Background-checked, licensed professionals

- State-of-the-art tools and certified tech

- Clean, respectful work practices

- Long-standing community relationships

They are also proud to support local causes. Each October, 20% of proceeds go toward breast cancer research, and year-round, they assist customers with honest service and care.







What Their Customers Are Saying

“We surprised my husband with a full outdoor kitchen for Father's Day. Military Plumbing handled the gas, water, and drainage - he was blown away!” - Sarah M., Greenville, TX

“They installed a HALO system and our water has never tasted better. We noticed the difference immediately.” - David R., Caddo Mills, TX

“Called at 9PM for an emergency burst pipe. They were here within the hour. That's real service.” - Jessica F., Royse City, TX

Schedule A Father's Day Upgrade

Now's the time to prep for summer gatherings and make Dad's space shine. Military Plumbing offers full consultations for:

- Outdoor kitchens

- Appliance hookups

- Water heaters

- Filtration systems

- Preventive leak solutions

They will help plan, schedule, and deliver results that last. Call them 24/7 @ (972) 635-7676