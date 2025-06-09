Nashville Adventures Launches New Morning Tour Blending Local History And Coffee Culture

Nashville Adventures, the award-winning veteran-owned tour company known for bringing the city's past to life through immersive walking experiences, has announced its newest offering: Historic Grounds: A Music City History and Coffee Morning Tour.







Designed for early risers and curious travelers, Historic Grounds offers participants a chance to begin their morning with a hot cup of locally roasted coffee and explore Nashville's rich history before the streets become busy. The two-hour walking tour begins with a stop at a beloved local cafe, followed by a guided journey through downtown Nashville's most significant (and often overlooked) historical landmarks-from Civil War sites and Prohibition-era secrets to the unsung heroes of music and civil rights.







“Historic Grounds is about starting your day with meaning,” says Paul Whitten, founder of Nashville Adventures and recipient of the 2025 Nashville Hitmaker Award.“We wanted to create a tour that blends our passion for storytelling with the comfort of a morning ritual. It's not just about history-it's about connecting people to the soul of Nashville over a shared cup of coffee.”







Highlights of the tour include:

- Freshly brewed coffee or tea from a local Nashville cafe

- Intimate group sizes for a personal, conversational experience

- Unique storytelling that weaves together war, music, politics, and community

- Historic landmarks including Printer's Alley, Union sites, suffrage trailblazers, and more







This launch follows Nashville Adventures' recent expansion into corporate experiences, ghost tours, and whiskey tastings-all grounded in its mission to honor the city's past while supporting its future. The company proudly donates a portion of every ticket to veteran nonprofits and continues to hire and train local guides with a passion for public history.







Historic Grounds operates select mornings each week with limited availability to preserve the small-group format. Tickets may be reserved through .







About Nashville Adventures:

Founded by combat veteran and historian Paul Whitten, Nashville Adventures is one of the city's most acclaimed walking tour companies. Blending heart, humor, and historical accuracy, its tours have been featured on USA Today, NewsChannel 5, The Tennessean, and more. Whether for first-time visitors or locals rediscovering their city, Nashville Adventures delivers the stories that make Music City unforgettable