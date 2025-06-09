Sana Therapy, Where Growth Meets Authentic Support

MENAFN - GetNews) Sana Therapy is a San Francisco-based licensed therapy clinic known for meshing evidence-based techniques with authentic, judgment-free support.







“Heal, Grow, Thrive,” reads the motto of Sana Therapy , a rapidly growing US therapy clinic known for helping clients overcome stress, anxiety, depression, and various other forms of adversity.

Lizette Martinez, the head therapist and owner of Sana Therapy is heavily versed in a wide range of evidence-based and expressive approaches, including EMDR, DBT, CBT, psychodynamic therapy, EFT tapping, mindfulness-based methods, and creative arts therapies.

With seven years of clinical practice and over twice as much in the fields of crisis intervention, Lizette understands that signs and symptoms may match on paper, but individuals carry unique burdens, walk different paths, and seek therapy to tell stories no one listened to.

“There's no one-size-fits-all approach here,” said Lizette.“We believe in meeting you where you are, and building from there. Some clients need structure. Others need room to explore. Either way, we show up authentically and walk that road with you.”

Personalized therapy, a diverse range of specialized therapeutic approaches as tools to guide clients toward self-compassion, and flexible options, covering both in-person therapy in San Francisco and online sessions, set Sana Therapy apart.

Lizette doesn't rely solely on rigid, clinical frameworks, nor does her team view comfort alone as a solution for deep-rooted trauma or grief. Instead of choosing between structure and softness, Sana Therapy blends proven methods, lived experience, empathy, and authenticity to help clients find clarity.

The duality of the Sana Therapy method stems from creating a space where individuals are supported and challenged. Lizette and her team strive to establish a tailored plan where healing is the lifeline, and challenges foster growth.

“Your journey is unique, and we'll work together to create a personalized plan that fits your needs and goals,” Lizette added.“Above all, we offer a safe, compassionate space where you can feel comfortable being yourself and exploring your feelings without judgment.”

